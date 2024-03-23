University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Publishes White Paper on Workforce Trend of Career Betrayal

Dr. Pamela Ann Gordon and Dr. Julie A. Overbey offer insights on the “Great Betrayal” the workforce is experiencing in 2024

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has published a new white paper by faculty Pamela Ann Gordon, Ph.D., and Julie A. Overbey, Ph.D., titled, “Betrayal: When Job or Career Leads to Disappointment,” exploring a current trend of worker discontent termed “The Great Betrayal” in some media narratives.





“Given layoffs we have seen in industries that were just months before expanding rapidly, experiencing a sense of betrayal for these workers is not surprising,” states Gordon. “What is critical is for individuals to find ways to overcome that mindset, in order to strengthen and eventually enhance their career as a key component of long-term career progression.”

In this white paper, the authors offer insight into this phenomenon depicted in the news and media during 2024 and offer hope and advice to those experiencing the realities of job or career betrayal, as well as the potentials of career fulfillment.

“Employees invest time, talent, and drive in their job and expect support and fair treatment in return,” shares Overbey. “Acknowledging the betrayal and seeking ways to leverage the experience can add to the resilience and skillset of an individual.”

Gordon is a staff doctoral instructor at University of Phoenix in the College of Doctoral Studies with almost 21 years of online teaching experience. Her research interests are in the areas of management, organizational behavior, marketing, and human resource management. She has over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry at GlaxoSmithKline, and served in corporate management and leadership positions. Gordon earned her doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Management from Northcentral University. Her three master’s degrees are in Human Resource Management from Nova Southeastern University; Organization and Leadership from Capella University; and an MBA with a specialization in Marketing from Nova Southeastern University. She has numerous academic journal article publications and served as co-editor for several scholarly book publications. She is a member of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business Administration; Delta Sigma Beta National Honor Society in Business, Management and Administration; and a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Pi.

Overbey is an instructor at University of Phoenix, primarily working with doctoral students as a dissertation chair and teaching courses in leadership and management. Previously, she was Lead Faculty Area Chair for the doctorate of management program, Campus Faculty Assessment Liaison, a subject matter expert for leadership and management course revisions, and was named the Faculty of the Year in 2016. Overbey earned her doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University. She has over 20 years of experience in the commercial contract management field and currently works on a legal team at a large Information Technology company where her responsibilities include negotiation and review of corporate contracts and agreements, and leading legal operational efforts.

Read the complete white paper here.

