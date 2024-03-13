Verato Enables Healthcare to Know Who is Who with Google Cloud

Google Cloud customers now have access to best-in-class Verato hMDM platform to efficiently manage identities across the care continuum.

McLean, Va.—March 13, 2024—Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, today announced its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate healthcare organizations’ ability to transform their businesses with an end-to-end, trusted enterprise identity data management solution – solving the problem that drives everything else – knowing who is who. Through this strategic partnership, Verato’s purpose-built-for-healthcare Master Data Management (hMDM) and Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade solutions that leverage the company’s cutting-edge technologies of BigQuery, Healthcare Data Engine, Healthcare API, and Vertex AI will be available at every touchpoint across the patient journey, enabling healthcare organizations to power cloud transformation, digital engagement, clinical interoperability, and provider data integrity initiatives.

A recent survey from Verato found that nearly two-thirds of healthcare organizations are not completely confident in their data management infrastructure’s ability to protect the integrity of patient data. Yet, almost all (97%) predicted future negative impacts of poor data management—especially as the amount of data coming into their organization increases—including poor patient outcomes and deterioration in care quality. As part of the Information Blocking Rule within the 21st Century Cures Act, organizations are being held to higher identity data standards. And with recently proposed disincentives for providers who don’t meet those standards, the pressure is on for organizations to invest in the right data infrastructure.

By harnessing Verato’s unique hMDM and the scalability and reliability of Google Cloud’s modern computing platform, organizations will be able to analyze, process, and derive meaningful insights from provider, patient, and member data. As healthcare organizations migrate their data to the cloud, it is critical to establish and maintain a single source of truth for patient, member, and provider identity data as well as data for organizations and locations. Together, Verato and Google Cloud will help healthcare leaders ensure organization-wide identity data integrity throughout this transition and beyond. The partnership will also enable executives to achieve a complete and trusted longitudinal view of provider, patient, and member information across disparate data sources—enabling whole-person care.

“Healthcare organizations are looking for effective ways to access insights from data to better serve patients and improve quality of care and reduce operational costs,” says Riju Khetarpal, Director, HCLS ISV partnerships, Google Cloud. “With this partnership, we will help organizations across the healthcare spectrum tackle the most complex data harmonization challenges, unlocking insights and improving outcomes.”

The Verato hMDM platform, leverages an unparalleled nationwide dataset of patients and providers, giving healthcare organizations a complete and trusted 360-degree view of their patients, members, providers, and communities.

“As healthcare evolves and our digital health landscape grows in terms of scope and complexity, it is critical for organizations to have a complete and accurate understanding of each person at every touch point along their care journey,” says Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. “We are eager to partner with Google Cloud to enable healthcare organizations to unify fragmented digital data across systems and enable a more rapid, streamlined approach to data sharing and care delivery.”

Visit the Verato hMDM listing on Google Cloud Marketplace to get started: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/verato-marketplace/verato-hmdm?project=verato-marketplace

About Verato

Verato enables digital engagement, clinical interoperability, cloud transformation, and provider data integrity by solving the problem that drives everything else—knowing who is who. The Verato hMDM platform, the industry’s first purpose-built healthcare master data management solution, enables a complete and trusted 360-degree view of patients, consumers, members, providers, and communities. Over 90 of the most respected brands in healthcare rely on Verato to connect, identify, enrich, manage, and activate person and provider data across the complex digital health ecosystem with unprecedented accuracy, ease, and time-to-value. With a secure enterprise-wide single source of truth for identity, Verato ensures that you get identity right from the start. For more information, visit verato.com.

Media Contact

Innsena for Verato

Erin Van Zomeren

verato@innsena.com