Veryon’s AI-powered Diagnostics solution wins Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award

Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, recently announced its Veryon Diagnostics solution has been named a winner in the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program presented by Business Intelligence Group. This business awards program aims to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.









Utilized by 25 percent of the worldwide commercial fleet, Veryon Diagnostics sets the industry standard in improving aircraft availability by reducing troubleshooting time by nearly 50 percent and lifting first-time fix rates by over five percent. The industry-leading solution combines the power of Defect Analysis and Guided Troubleshooting tools into a single, seamless software solution designed for commercial operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“This award reflects Veryon’s long-term investment in providing cutting-edge AI technology for the aviation market and is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering value to our customers,” said Norm Happ, chief executive officer for Veryon.

Analyzing over 765,000 maintenance events monthly, Veryon Diagnostics accelerates customer responsiveness in unscheduled maintenance by leveraging machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and a custom case-based reasoning engine. The result is swift identification, analysis and remedy at both the tail and fleet levels.

“Veryon’s solutions are a game-changer for commercial operators and OEMs of all sizes,” said Happ. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement, empowering maintenance technicians with real-time diagnostic capabilities that not only improve efficiency, but also enhance safety and reliability in aviation operations.”

Veryon Diagnostics helps detect chronic issues early, reducing them by 33 percent. It uses a special real-time diagnostic system to help maintenance technicians fix problems faster, drawing from real-life situations. This lowers equipment downtime and repair costs, cutting unscheduled part removal by 20 percent and reducing delays and cancellations by at least 10 percent.

“We are truly honored to recognize Veryon with this prestigious award,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!”

To learn more, visit veryon.com/diagnostics.

About Veryon

Veryon is the leading provider of aviation software and information services, supporting a global network of more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals and over 7,600 customers in nearly 175 countries worldwide. We help everyone from business aviation teams and MROs to airlines and OEMs get their aircraft more uptime. Challenges like unscheduled repairs, part availability, and excessive paperwork lead to too many aircraft spending too much time on the ground. And that leads to needless delays, endless back and forth, and lots of wasted dollars. The key to more uptime is having a better technology platform to manage everything from maintenance and operations to manuals and diagnostics.

That’s why thousands of aircraft operators, 25% of the worldwide commercial fleet, and over 100 OEMs all rely on Veryon. And it’s why customers have been able to achieve an average 23% improvement in aircraft downtime cost. Veryon. Let’s get you more uptime. Learn more at veryon.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

