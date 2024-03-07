Vroozi Collaborates with Northeastern University to Create the First-Ever Academic Course on Next-Generation Supply Chain Technology

Led by Supply Chain and Information Management Lecturer, Roy Anderson, Northeastern University and Vroozi Join Forces for an Interactive and Real-World Program That Immerses Tomorrow’s Workforce into the Digital Transformation of Procurement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NortheasternUniversity—Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, today announces a first-of-its-kind academic course at the D’Amore-McKim School of Business in the supply chain management program on the practical use of next-generation digital technology in the procurement process. Roy Anderson, a decorated procurement leader with over three decades of experience in revamping underperforming procurement organizations, is the lead lecturer and visionary behind the program’s creation, who utilized Vroozi’s application to showcase how eSourcing works from the perspective of both the suppliers and a Chief Procurement Officer. The course earned a Teaching Innovation Award from Northeastern’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business for its ability to integrate students into the course in such a short period of time.









“There’s a multi-dimensional shift happening in procurement when it comes to the resource pool, talent acquisition, knowledge base, and upskilling requirements,” said Shaz Khan, CEO and Founder of Vroozi. “Roy is one of the few innovators that is giving students the real-life environment where students can see the practical use and application of end-to-end procure to pay across the supply chain in a university setting. We’re still very much in the era of procurement’s digital transformation and, with Roy’s guidance, Vroozi is helping equip the next generation of supply chain professionals with the understanding of how this technology works within a structured academic setting. I truly appreciate his vision on this matter and we are here to support him and the course participants in any way we can.”

Leveraging Vroozi’s platform, the 360-degree program walks students through the real-world use of how eSourcing works, from spend analytics, category strategy, criteria selection, bidding, negotiation, order execution and more through a digital workflow. The course started with two classes and 20 total students last semester, but soon grew to encompass four classes of 40 students in each class, thereby totaling 160 students who will partake in the ongoing/upcoming course this semester. By September, there will be 250 total students enrolled in the course as it becomes ingrained into the entire supply chain program.

“If it wasn’t for Vroozi and Mike Jud, the Senior Director of Customer Experience at Vroozi, none of this would be possible,” said Anderson. “As of today, the biggest problem we see in the supply chain is workers are under-skilled when it comes to using the technologies we have at our disposal. I wanted to bring a company like Vroozi in to show them in a single semester what is possible today with modern procurement technology. It took a while for students to see the pieces, but once they realized digital transformation was happening at their fingertips, they were sold. The students that are digitally-enabled are going to have a head start because they’ll be equipped to leverage a solution like Vroozi to take part in the supply chain innovation of the future.”

While still in its infancy, Anderson plans to expand the curriculum down the line to incorporate all areas where the digitization of procurement is taking place within the supply chain.

ABOUT VROOZI

Vroozi — the intelligent procure-to-pay platform — is the leading business spend management, marketplace, and accounts payable invoice automation platform for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Vroozi’s SpendTech® platform digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by leveraging AI and ML capabilities to intelligently orchestrate business processes while bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to companies of all sizes. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency, and improves business margins while providing powerful financial insights to company stakeholders. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage all of their spend, drive end-user adoption with their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers, and maintain spend and payments visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT:

Nicole Rodrigues



NRPR Group for Vroozi



nicole@nrprgroup.com

424-421-9610