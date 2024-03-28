WaveMaker Releases New Modern Development System for Enterprise-Grade Software

Announces AI-infused low code roadmap to improve the developer experience and accelerate delivery of pixel-perfect software products

PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WaveMaker , the breakthrough development system for accelerating enterprise-grade software development, has updated its platform in response to customer demand for more sophisticated API and code management tools. The new version of WaveMaker now works on the latest Angular technology platform.

WaveMaker’s announcement is part of a larger strategy to seamlessly integrate AI into the software development lifecycle, enabling developers to not just accelerate but exponentially improve the quality of enterprise software they write. This forward-thinking approach ensures that WaveMaker’s AI-infused low-code architecture stays relevant to its growing base of independent software vendors and enterprise customers.

Leveraging newer technology capabilities, new WaveMaker enhances developer experience by improving efficiency, productivity and streamlining studio workflows. Key highlights include an improved version control with an upgraded OpenAPI workspace to view and test all APIs from a single window, and a brand new intelligent code editor that uses the Monaco framework. The Smart API Imports tool allows for easy reintegration of API versions by automatically detecting and adjusting to changes. It validates bindings and alerts developers when action is needed. Autocode feature generates page markup, styles, and themes from Figma designs. Smart Templates simplify template selection, aligning with mockups. And finally, the Intelligent Mapping system automatically binds UI elements with API response fields for efficient development.

Deepak Anupalli, Co-founder and CTO at WaveMaker says, “The integration of the latest Angular framework and other advanced features underscores our commitment to elevate the developers’ experience and performance”. “We combine cutting-edge technology with expert execution and in-depth domain knowledge to deliver a high-quality and scalable software development environment,” he adds.

WaveMaker is now in it’s Version 11.6. Existing customer applications built using the platform are automatically migrated to the latest version, eliminating the burden of migration and refactoring usually involved in vendor product upgrades. WaveMaker is a preferred choice for modernizing enterprise applications, due to its transparent component architecture, open standards, and features like auto-migration and zero DevOps.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker, Inc. is a privately held enterprise software provider that offers an open standards low-code, modern platform for professional developers building high-stakes custom applications and platforms with composable experiences. As the only top-tier Java-tech stack, low-code platform that generates real code has zero lock-in and uses a developer seat licensing model, customers love WaveMaker for its flexibility, low risk, and low TCO. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and with customers in 17 countries, WaveMaker powers large enterprises and ISVs building API-driven, consumer-scale, enterprise-grade web and mobile applications and software platforms. For more information, visit www.wavemaker.com . Follow @WaveMaker on Twitter and LinkedIn .

