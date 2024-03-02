Winning designs raise curtain on HKTDC Hong Kong jewellery shows

The 25th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition award ceremony was held today and winning designs, resonating with the Contemporary Heritage theme, are on display in Hall 1E at the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show

HONG KONG, Mar 1, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 40th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 10th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show are being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and AsiaWorld-Expo respectively. The award ceremony of the 25th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition, a key event of the twin jewellery shows, was held at the HKCEC today, paying tribute to the outstanding creativity of local talents. Jewellery industry players can admire the winning designs at the display in Hall 1E.

Jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Jewellers’ & Goldsmiths’ Association, Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers’ Association and the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China, the 25th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition aims to discover talents for the industry, elevate Hong Kong design excellence and promote exquisite jewellery collections designed and manufactured in Hong Kong to international buyers.

In line with the Contemporary Heritage theme, competition participants skillfully combined traditional craftsmanship with modern designs to create fashionable jewellery which embodied the significance of craftsmanship across generations and echo the twin jewellery shows’ theme this year, Be Part of the Splendid Legacy.

A distinguished panel of six jewellery and design sector professionals evaluated both Open Group and Student Group entries based on creativity and innovation, aesthetics, craftsmanship, wearability and topic relevance. Marketability was a sixth criterion for the Open Group.

Open Group winners showcase Contemporary Heritage

One of the three Open Group Best of Show Awards went to Swan Chung for Kid IT Bag (Category: Bracelet/ Necklace). Ms Chung received a coin purse from her grandfather when she was a child, inspiring her to incorporate the double-clasp concept it into her design. She wished all “grown-up kids” could own beloved treasures forever to pass on the love and memories.

Another Best of Show Award winner was Joanna Shum who used gold, gemstones, diamonds and enamel to recreate Hong Kong’s vibrant neon-lit street views with The Colour of the Neon Sign (Category: Pendant/ Brooch), hoping to preserve this unique visual art permanently.

Chan Hoi-yi also won Best of Show with Born of Blue (Category: Pendant/ Brooch), which weaves the symmetrical Chinese knot feature and tassels into a blue, wavy design, perfectly embodying traditional art which goes beyond boundaries and exemplifies the design excellence of the modern generation.

Dancing lions and fire dragons inspire student group winners

Open to students of institutions registered in Hong Kong, the Student Group category aims to inspire young design talents to join the jewellery design profession. The top three awards went to Hong Kong Design Institute students this year. Siu Wing-ki was Student Group Champion with Flame Dance Blessing (Category: Bracelet/ Necklace). She used a pearl to emulate the dragon ball guiding fire-dragon dancers and 18 karat gold threads to intricately recreate burning incense sticks, symbolising luck and blessing, on the fire dragon’s body.

Cheung Hoi-lam won the Student Group First Runner-up and Second Runner-Up with two entries: Lion’s Rhythm with Bamboo (Category: Bracelet/ Necklace) and Lion’s Echo of Tradition (Category: Earrings), both with a lion-dance concept. Guangdong Lion Dance is listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, and Ms Cheung used green gems to bring eyes of the lion to life for the Cai Qing ritual, bringing prosperity. Lion’s Rhythm with Bamboo added the bamboo, traditionally symbolising the virtues of a nobleman.

The Craftsmanship and Technology Award, selected from Open Group and Student Group entries, went to Tse Ka-wing (Category: Ring) for Dance With the Fire Dragon, which presents the delicate features of a fire dragon (including the dragon bone and incense sticks), using 18k gold, diamonds and semi-precious stones. The item turns Hong Kong’s Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance intangible cultural heritage into a fabulous ring, which can be an impressive collectable that brings the owner good health and prosperity.

Exhibitors worldwide gather at twin jewellery venues

The twin jewellery shows run concurrently at two venues. The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show runs from 27 February to 2 March at AsiaWorld-Expo and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show from 29 February to 4 March at the HKCEC. The shows are attracting more than 4,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions, showcasing exquisite jewellery raw materials and finished fine jewellery. Participants can commute between AsiaWorld-Expo and the city centre, including the HKCEC, on shuttle buses.

Seminars and events will keep industry players up-to-date and encourage business exchanges. Topics include Keep Your Surface New – New Technology in Jewellery; The Future of Chinese Jewellery Design and AI Empowerment; The Way Forward for Jewellery; and New Facets of Jewellery Business Going Digital: The Applications of ERP & Digital Technologies in Jewellery Enterprise. For details, please refer to https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/tc/intelligence-hub

Winners and guests at the award presentation ceremony of the 25th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition Open Group – Best of Show Award Title of design: Kid IT Bag Designer: Swan Chung Category: Bracelet/ Necklace Open Group – Best of Show Award Title of Design: The Colour of the Neon Sign Designer: Joanna Shum Category: Pendant/ Brooch Open Group – Best of Show Award Title of design: Born of Blue Designer: Chan Hoi-yi Category: Pendant/ Brooch Student Group – Champion Title of design: Flame Dance Blessing Designer: Siu Wing-ki Name of school: Hong Kong Design Institute Category: Bracelet/ Necklace Student Group – First Runner-up Title of design: Lion’s Rhythm with Bamboo Designer: Cheung Hoi-lam Name of School: Hong Kong Design Institute Category: Bracelet/ Necklace Student Group – Second Runner-up Title of design: Lion’s Echo of Tradition Designer: Cheung Hoi-lam Name of School: Hong Kong Design Institute Category: Earrings Craftsmanship and Technology Award Title of design: Dance with the Fire Dragon Designer: Tse Ka-wing Category: Ring

