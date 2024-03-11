Wolters Kluwer Redefines Clinical Decision Support for Tomorrow’s Healthcare

Unified UpToDate portfolio of Clinical Decision, Drug Referential and Patient Engagement solutions delivers interoperability and helps improve coordination across care teams

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health today unveiled the next generation of clinical decision support (CDS) solutions, bringing together point-of-care decision support, workflow optimization, and patient-centered care resources into unified, interoperable user experiences. The new UpToDate® solution suites include UpToDate, UpToDate Lexidrug™ (formerly Lexicomp®), UpToDate Patient Engagement (formerly Emmi®), and UpToDate Digital Architect. The suites along with Medi-Span® provide consistent support across the care continuum.





New UpToDate suites add scalability for enterprises, flexibility for individuals

“Through our investments in harmonizing our market-leading and innovative solutions, we are delivering what our customers need most today—a comprehensive and unified set of clinical solutions they know they can trust to help them provide the best care for their patients,” commented Greg Samios, President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer Health.

Wolters Kluwer Health has launched two tailored product experiences, serving different customers. UpToDate Enterprise Suite™ is flexibly structured to support health systems and health plans by expanding access to trusted and proven tools, cutting edge enterprise-grade technology, and harmonized, evidence-based information.

UpToDate Pro Suite™, meanwhile, is specifically optimized for individual clinicians and small group practices. To support speed and convenient access to information, users can customize the app and access it on multiple devices. Products from both suites will be demonstrated at the Wolters Kluwer booth #2927, at the HIMSS24 Global Conference and Exhibition.

Enterprise-grade tools for healthcare’s biggest challenges

Today’s hospitals and health systems are facing unprecedented financial pressures, staffing shortages, worker fatigue, complex patient care, and the need to integrate technology in the workflow. Additionally, new care modalities have expanded and diversified where and how healthcare is provided. Healthcare enterprises are seeking scalable solutions that can not only improve patient outcomes but also drive care team efficiencies and reduce care variability.

UpToDate Enterprise Edition, launched today, provides that scalable solution as a CDS designed from the ground up specifically for enterprise organizations. The product is already in use at more than 100 health organizations.

Dr. Scott Smitherman, Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) of the Providence Clinical Network states: “I have been excited to work with Wolters Kluwer as they develop their enterprise UpToDate analytics and dashboards. Using these tools, clinical and informatics leaders can appreciate the critical role UpToDate is playing in the daily practice of our caregivers. We can see what medical conditions and drugs our clinicians are searching for most commonly and what is trending. We can appreciate how these trends differ between different groups of clinicians and how it aligns with our clinical data. I look forward to the continued development of this functionality to further unlock insights with the power of AI and to help guide our investments in technology and education to support our caregivers.”

UpToDate Enterprise Edition delivers new capabilities to drive value for both the care team and the enterprise:

Access to AI Labs , the only Clinical GenAI solution with a Large Language Model (LLM) exclusively trained on the trusted CDS solution, UpToDate. For more information on new features in AI Labs, see today’s related press release.

, the only Clinical GenAI solution with a Large Language Model (LLM) exclusively trained on the trusted CDS solution, UpToDate. For more information on new features in AI Labs, see today’s related press release. Administrator Portal gives on-demand access to insights, educational resources, new release information, and CME tracking to maximize the reach and use of UpToDate across the organization. The portal provides: Robust analytics for real-time insights on clinical search activity to help administrators make timely, data-driven decisions to support clinical quality initiatives as well as proactive identification and management of healthcare trends Insights from rich data sets to support more effective education campaigns that can be targeted to specific roles and locations.

gives on-demand access to insights, educational resources, new release information, and CME tracking to maximize the reach and use of UpToDate across the organization. The portal provides: Single sign-on (SSO) access for all applications in the suite: Integrate UpToDate with installed authentication systems to help increase clinician productivity. Clinicians spend less time logging in or routinely re-authenticating for a more efficient workflow. SSO provides clinicians with consistent access regardless of their care setting (e.g., telemedicine providers). Informatics leaders can access enterprise-level usage and audit insights.

(SSO) access for all applications in the suite: UpToDate Pathways help caregivers deliver consistent, high-quality, and effective care with continuously updated decision pathways with individualized recommendations for patients. UpToDate Pathways supports care team members in decision making through an easy, interactive navigation of decision points based on patient-specific variables.

help caregivers deliver consistent, high-quality, and effective care with continuously updated decision pathways with individualized recommendations for patients. UpToDate Pathways supports care team members in decision making through an easy, interactive navigation of decision points based on patient-specific variables. Lab Interpretation monographs provide quick, actionable guidance to help users interpret abnormal lab results for common, high-volume tests and determine appropriate next steps based on individual patient needs.

The new UpToDate Enterprise Edition unlocks new dimensions in insights not only on how clinicians make decisions but also how they keep up with constantly changing and updated medical guidelines. Commenting on the Analytics Portal, Dr. Ann Cappellari, CMIO, SSM Health said, “The CME tracking is great, and a great value statement for what we are bringing our clinicians aside from a trusted clinical reference.”

Wolters Kluwer CDS innovation recognized by industry analysts

The launch of the UpToDate Enterprise Suite follows a recent recognition by Frost & Sullivan, naming UpToDate a top innovation and growth leader for Clinical Decision Support among 20 vendors. In 2023, UpToDate Member Engagement (formerly Emmi®) received a 2023 Black Book award for the highest satisfaction score in the Black Book client experience polls out of 15 scored vendors/products. Watch this video to learn more about how Wolters Kluwer is redefining Clinical Decision Support for tomorrow’s healthcare.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

