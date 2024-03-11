Wolters Kluwer strengthens Clinical GenAI market leadership with AI Labs powered by UpToDate

Only Large Language Model (LLM) exclusively trained on trusted clinical decision support solution

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health today announced several key milestones for AI Labs, the Clinical Generative AI (GenAI) beta launched in 2023 and powered by UpToDate®, the globally trusted clinical decision support (CDS) solution. AI Labs now has access to the complete set of UpToDate’s evidence-based clinical content and graded recommendations across more than 25 medical specialties. It is the only large language model (LLM) exclusively powered by UpToDate trusted content.





With today’s launch of UpToDate Enterprise™ Edition, more than 100 U.S. hospitals and major health systems will have access to AI Labs’ testing and validation program. This program is a critical step in the development of Clinical GenAI as a responsible and trusted point-of-care solution.

Clinical GenAI built on a foundation of trust

According to a recent Wolters Kluwer survey, one of the biggest concerns Americans have about GenAI in healthcare is not knowing where the medical information being used came from or how it is validated.

“Building Clinical GenAI tools that care teams turn to for clear, evidence-based answers is more than a technology challenge—it’s a responsibility to focus on safety, reliability, and trust through transparency,” said Greg Samios, President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer Health.

“Wolters Kluwer is focused on setting the standard for Clinical GenAI a transformative solution that creates an interactive experience for clinicians and care teams. We are doing this by collaborating with healthcare organizations, experts, and technology leaders to get it right.”

Relentless innovation in Clinical GenAI

UpToDate’s AI Lab has established core capabilities from verbatim UpToDate passage retrieval to AI-synthesized responses based exclusively on UpToDate’s unparalleled content. By asking natural language questions, AI Labs’ capabilities deliver targeted answers derived exclusively from UpToDate’s continually updated content, avoiding the pitfalls of outdated or superseded evidence. Further, AI Labs remembers query context and provides relevant evidence citations.

Collaborating with customers for safer, more transparent GenAI

Discussing the potential of GenAI for healthcare, Eric Alper, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Quality Officer, and Chief Clinical Informatics Officer at UMass Memorial Health stated: “UpToDate has long provided clinicians with the information they need to make clinical decisions. From what I’ve seen, the combination of UpToDate with GenAI through AI Labs could get clinicians to expert, succinct, evidenced-based content even faster.”

Customers play a valuable role in the ongoing development of AI Labs. Julio Ramirez, MD, Chief Scientific Officer at Norton Infectious Diseases Institute commented, “I’ve provided feedback to Wolters Kluwer on AI Labs since last year. I’m impressed with their approach and the progress they have made on the responsible use of Gen AI in clinical decision support. With the entire UpToDate content set now in AI Labs, as well as expanded access to the testing and validation program by more clinicians, there is the opportunity to accelerate the use of Gen AI in clinical decision support.”

When seconds count, GenAI can aid in clinicians finding answers more quickly. Patrick Snowman, MD, Chief, Department of Medicine at Hilton Head Regional Health explains: “In the Emergency Department, time is of the essence. It is imperative to have a solution like UpToDate to quickly access vital information that supports clinical care. I look forward to testing and validating that GenAI, when combined with UpToDate, offers the ability to get faster and more concise answers in support of delivering better care.”

In recognition of the company’s approach to GenAI, Wolters Kluwer Health was recently named a healthcare technology pioneer for GenAI in clinical settings by industry analysts at Frost & Sullivan.

AI Labs will be demonstrated at the Wolters Kluwer booth, #2927, at the HIMSS24 Global Conference and Exhibition. Watch this video to learn more about Wolters Kluwer’s mission for Clinical GenAI.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

