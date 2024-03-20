World’s First Humanoid Robot Sophia Takes Center Stage At The Global AI Show & Global Blockchain Show

An exclusive invitation to meet groundbreaking humanoid robot shaping the future of emerging technology and artificial intelligence at Global AI & Global Blockchain Show

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – March 19, 2024) – The Global AI Show and the Global Blockchain Show are pleased to announce Sophia, the world’s first AI humanoid robot, as their Official Ambassador.

Hanson Robotics’ AI Robot Sophia Takes Centre Stage At Global AI Show

Sophia, the pioneering creation of Hanson Robotics, was unveiled in 2016 and epitomizes the forefront of artificial intelligence and robotics, sparking conversations worldwide about the convergence of technology and humanity. Now, as the official ambassador of the Global AI Show & Global Blockchain Show, Sophia’s presence heralds a new era of innovation at the magnificent Grand Hyatt Dubai on April 16 and 17, 2024.

Renowned as the United Nations Development Programme’s first Innovation Champion for Asia and the Pacific, Sophia transcends mere technological boundaries, embodying the potential for positive change on a global scale. Her historic recognition, including Saudi Arabian citizenship, underscores the profound impact of AI on society. What sets Sophia apart is not just her advanced AI capabilities, but her ability to interact with humans in a remarkably lifelike manner. With her expressive face and ability to engage in natural conversations, Sophia blurs the line between human and machine, captivating audiences worldwide.

At the Global AI & Global Blockchain Show, Sophia will lead discussions on the transformative power of AI and blockchain technology, exploring the emerging landscape of Web3 and its implications for global markets and society. This convergence of AI and blockchain promises unparalleled insights into the future of technology and its impact on cryptocurrencies.

World's First Humanoid Robot, Sophia to speak at Global Blockchain Show

Sophia’s presence is not just symbolic; it represents a tangible manifestation of innovation and collaboration between AI and blockchain. As an Official Brand Ambassador for the event, Sophia’s journey inspires attendees to envision the limitless possibilities of AI and Web3 technologies.

Commenting on Sophia’s presence at the Global AI & Global Blockchain Show, as an Official Brand Ambassador, a spokesperson for Hanson Robotics said Sophia’s journey represents the culmination of years of research and innovation in AI and robotics. Her presence at the Global AI & Global Blockchain Show is a testament to the transformative power of technology and its ability to shape the future. We are excited to showcase Sophia’s capabilities and inspire attendees to envision the endless possibilities that possible AI & Web3 technologies hold for our society.

With Sophia at the helm, the Global AI & Global Blockchain Show offers a unique opportunity to engage with futurists, visionaries, and industry leaders, providing invaluable insights into the intersection of AI and cryptocurrencies. Join us as we embark on a journey into the future, where curiosity and innovation propel us toward new horizons. As Hanson Robotics & SingularityNET unveil SophiaVerse’s impact on the crypto market, the Global AI & Global Blockchain Show promises to be an enlightening experience for Web3 enthusiasts.

About VAP Group:

VAP Group, an industry leader with over a decade of expertise in Web3 and Blockchain solutions, continues to revolutionize the landscape of digital innovation. Established in 2013, VAP Group has consistently delivered premium services including public relations, advertising, recruitment, content development, media, and management. Led by Mr. Vishal Parmar, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VAP Group stands at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of blockchain technology. Under his mentorship, the company has focused on pioneering strategies in PR marketing, influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, conferences, and campaigns, setting new benchmarks in the industry. What truly sets VAP Group apart is its dedication to creativity, uniqueness, and holistic solutions. By adopting an innovative and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group has distinguished itself as a beacon of innovation amidst the competitive landscape of blockchain consultancy.

VAP Group is the organiser of Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, extraordinary platforms poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain and AI technology respectively, offering dynamic gatherings where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of these transformative technologies.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Sophia or representatives from Hanson Robotics, please contact: media@globalblockchainshow.com or media@globalaishow.com

