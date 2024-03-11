Zebra Technologies Introduces Automation Solutions at MODEX 2024 to Empower Connected Workers

Company to showcase the industry’s smallest back-of-hand scanner, new wearable computers and autonomous mobile robots, enabling workers to streamline productivity

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced new enterprise mobile computing and intelligent automation solutions designed to enable an agile, resilient supply chain with the power of a connected workforce. Zebra will highlight its expanded portfolio of solutions at MODEX 2024 Booth B6623 in the Georgia World Congress Center – Hall B, March 11-14 in Atlanta, Ga.





Operations leaders in the manufacturing, warehouse, retail, and transportation and logistics industries worldwide continue to grapple with fostering resilient supply chains amid heightened omnichannel demands for speed and accuracy, ongoing labor shortages, and economic uncertainty. Recognizing the criticality of an optimized supply chain, 89% of decision-makers surveyed in Zebra’s 2023 Global Warehouse Study say if their organizations do not invest in technology to improve operations, they will not meet their business objectives.

“Managing the supply chain has become more complex with increased consumer expectations for inventory and same-day deliveries,” said Andre Luecht, Global Strategy Lead, Transportation, Logistics and Warehousing, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra helps businesses work in new ways with technology and automation to drive the right outcomes in their operations and build an agile supply chain through better accuracy, visibility, and efficiency.”

Connected Frontline Workers Drive Productivity



According to Zebra’s study, eight in 10 decision-makers and frontline workers said using more technology and automation would help meet or exceed productivity goals. In addition, decision-makers (54%) and workers (49%) agree addressing worker comfort and ergonomics is a top workforce initiative.

At MODEX, visitors will see how Zebra’s new RS2100 wearable scanner – the industry’s smallest back-of-hand (BOH) scanner – enhances productivity and delivers new levels of comfort to workers. The unique mount on the RS2100 leaves the palm completely unobstructed, providing greater freedom to handle items.

Zebra will also launch the WT6400 and WT5400 wearable computers. Engineered to streamline hands-free workflows while enhancing comfort, the WT6400 and WT5400 provide more flexibility for picking orders, sorting items, and managing inventory with greater efficiency and accuracy. With a larger display and integrated keyboard, the WT6400 is easily accessible for right- and left-handed workers, and its integrated angled camera captures images to document damaged items or completed tasks. The WT6400 is designed for demanding environments, including freezer operation (-30°C), while the WT5400 introduces a new class of wearable computers for hands-free retail workflows.

A new addition to Zebra’s TC5X series are the TC53e/TC58e/TC53e-RFID mobile computers. Designed to meet today’s latest standards, the TC5Xe series offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, integrated RFID, premium security features and contains 25% post-consumer recycled plastic by mass. The TC53e-RFID offers integrated short-range UHF RFID, enabling associates to take inventory in the backroom, validate tickets at a concert or verify all items in a shopping cart from up to nearly 4 ft/1.2m away with the same device ergonomics as the standard TC53e.

The TC5Xe series, WT6400 and WT5400 are all powered by the Qualcomm® QCM4490 processor and Qualcomm® QCS4490 processor which provide long lifecycles and more processing power compared to previous generations. These devices can run multiple applications including apps powered by augmented reality and AI, apps designed for voice and line of business as well as simple ‘green screen’ legacy apps.

“We are excited to be a part of the next evolution of Zebra’s TC5Xe series and new WT6400 and WT5400 wearable computers,” said Art Miller, Vice President, Business Development & Global Head of Retail IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our collaboration with Zebra equips front-line workers with intelligent computing, enabling them to be more efficient and more productive.”

Beyond its new wearables and mobile computers, Zebra will also showcase its recently launched MC9400 series, the ultra-rugged mobile computer designed to enhance workflow efficiency and device security across the retail, warehouse, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics industries.

Intelligent Automation Advances New Ways of Working



Automation is a top technology-led priority for manufacturing leaders, and augmenting front-line workers is key. Zebra will unveil enhancements to the Fetch100 autonomous mobile robots (AMR) at MODEX including the Fetch100 Roller Guide Autonomous Mobile Robot which combines simplified worker-robot collaboration and conveyer delivery into one solution. Workers can easily see tasks, destinations and status via the Roller Guide’s integrated touchscreen and smart LEDs. Its ability to autonomously load and unload totes and bins from existing mechanized equipment – such as conveyors – increases worker productivity.

Together with its channel partners, Zebra will also demonstrate several machine vision-based solutions at the show. These flexible, “ready solutions” enable businesses to do everything from simple track-and-trace operations to complex quality inspection checks to deep-learning-based optical character reading (DL-OCR) of manufacturing work in process. Scan tunnel, dock door and packing bench demos will highlight the efficacy of Zebra’s fixed industrial scanner and machine vision technology in reducing errors as well as improving productivity, visibility and overall operational efficiency.

Zebra executives and industry thought leaders will participate in two speaking sessions including:

Proximity: How Just-in-Time Everything Transforms Business, Society, and Our Lives , presented by Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies, and Professor Robert C. Wolcott, Co-Author of Proximity, How Coming Breakthroughs in Just-in-Time Transform Business, Society and Daily Life. Tuesday, March 12, at 12:45 pm – 1:30 pm, Theater H. Listen to this podcast to learn more about this session.

, presented by Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies, and Professor Robert C. Wolcott, Co-Author of Tuesday, March 12, at 12:45 pm – 1:30 pm, Theater H. Listen to this podcast to learn more about this session. Making Modern Warehousing a Reality, presented by Andre Luecht, Global Strategy Lead, Transport, Logistics and Warehousing, Zebra Technologies. Wednesday, March 13, at 11:15 am – 12:00 noon, Theater H.

