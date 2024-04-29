2024 ProcessUnity Customer Summit Transforms Third-Party Risk Management with Industry Leaders and Best Practices

Sessions Help Customers Elevate Third-Party Risk Management Programs

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProcessUnity, provider of comprehensive end-to-end third-party risk management and cybersecurity solutions to leading enterprises, begins its three-day customer summit, bringing together hundreds of risk management professionals to encourage conversations and collaboration with industry peers to build faster, more efficient and more effective third-party risk management (TPRM) programs.





The conference program showcases how ProcessUnity’s four foundational components of TPRM – workflow, data, exchange and artificial intelligence – modernize and accelerate processes and allow organizations to assess a larger portion of their third-party ecosystems. The summit also provides ample networking opportunities with experts from companies including Google and Dayforce.

“We are all here because we are committed to ensuring our organizations are meeting due diligence, risk management, and regulatory compliance needs and requirements. We also have a desire to modernize customer trust and assurance programs and make these processes more efficient and resilient,” said Ruchi Khurana of Google who will also be delivering the keynote at the event. “We look forward to having meaningful conversations with today’s risk management leaders so that we can propel the industry forward.”

ProcessUnity will kickstart the summit with bootcamp training led by the company’s product experts. There are sessions for beginners, intermediates and experts. On May 1, the official start of the event, customers will hear case studies from key clients, in addition to presentations from ProcessUnity’s experts on pressing TPRM topics. The second and final day of the summit will feature a keynote from Google on their use of the Global Risk Exchange and a selection of breakout sessions centered around popular industry and platform conversations, such as the place of AI in TPRM to the key tenets of ProcessUnity’s new Active Threat Response capabilities.

“The ProcessUnity Customer Summit brings together the top minds running the best third-party risk management programs worldwide. It’s the number one event to attend if you want to know what’s happening in the world of third-party risk management,” said Matt Lindeman, Chief Customer Officer at ProcessUnity. “Our customers get the opportunity to learn about innovative practices and technologies driving the industry forward—both from our experts and from their peers—and we get critical feedback that powers the product roadmap and future platform innovations.”

For more information about the summit and the full agenda, visit here.

For more information about ProcessUnity, see here.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for third-party risk and cybersecurity performance management. The ProcessUnity platform unifies how organizations assess, measure, and mitigate risk through automation. Built by a team of risk experts and implemented within the world’s leading enterprises, ProcessUnity solutions align programs and people to create a well-rounded defense against critical business risks. Headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts, ProcessUnity has earned recognition from leading analyst firms, customers and partners. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact

Sara Jacono



LaunchTech Communications



sjacono@golaunchtech.com

540-764-0043