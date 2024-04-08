8 in 10 Singapore businesses experienced more change in last 4 years than previous two decades: HubSpot Research

SINGAPORE, Apr 25, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling businesses, has released new data from a global research survey1 that indicates companies in Singapore are transforming their business models in response to global megatrends such as generative AI and changing customer expectations.

From economic downturns to the rise of new social channels, businesses have to pivot with the times, all the time. But the AI era is different. Small and Medium Businesses (SMEs) are operating in a new reality, and it requires more than just adapting to change. It requires reinvention. According to HubSpot’s research, eight in ten (81 per cent) Singapore companies said they’ve evolved more in the past four years than the previous two decades – the highest level of disruption across all countries surveyed.

In 2024, local companies are navigating a new reality where keeping pace with technological disruption and innovation is critical to business success. Singapore companies are the most likely globally to feel that their current growth tactics are becoming less effective (71 per cent) and are also the most likely across all countries surveyed to agree that the introduction of AI has required them to reinvent (82 per cent) their business.

Kat Warboys, Senior Marketing Director of APAC, HubSpot, said: “A combination of rising business costs, new technology and evolving customer expectations have impacted the effectiveness of conventional growth tactics among Singapore’s businesses, accelerating a need for reinvention. Our research shows that a majority of local businesses agree that personalised, impactful customer experiences, powered by AI and automation, will be vital to their growth in 2024. Long term success will be determined by the ability of businesses to effectively engage with their audiences across multiple channels throughout the customer journey, and demonstrate value to customers to maximise retention.”

To empower Singapore companies with the right capabilities to meet evolving customer expectations, HubSpot today announced the launch of the new Service Hub and Content Hub. These tools are designed to help local businesses deliver streamlined, personalised customer experiences, which eight in ten (80 per cent) local companies view as key to business growth. These solutions are part of HubSpot’s Spotlight, a bi-annual initiative where the company highlights its latest innovations to help SMEs win.

Rethinking content marketing…again – Introducing Content Hub

Today, customers are everywhere. Their purchase path is fragmented across multiplying channels, and marketers are left facing two major challenges: reach and relevance. Companies need to efficiently meet customers wherever they are, and do it with quality content that’s personalised, unique and valuable.

However, Singapore companies are struggling to meet demands for multi-channel content, with 82 per cent – the highest globally – sharing a need for tools to help remix content from one format or channel to another. Singapore is also the most likely across all countries surveyed by HubSpot to cite an increasing number of channels as a pain point (40 per cent).

“The data suggests that while reinvention is necessary for success, it is not a one size fits all approach. Brands working to effectively reach audiences must connect with customers on a deeper level by leveraging personalised content tailored for the channels these customers most commonly reside on. While this may not be a simple process, it is a journey that many businesses are on, or need to commence, in order to understand and produce content that best engages customers,” shared Warboys.

To help local businesses meet demands for remixed, multi-channel content, HubSpot has launched Content Hub. The all-in-one marketing solution, powered by HubSpot AI, helps to create and manage content across the entire customer journey, through tools like AI Content Creation, Content Remix, Brand Voice, Audio Tooling, Members Blog and Gated Content Library (among others). This helps brands to more effectively meet and engage their customers by generating content customised for various channels, formats, and audience profile, with a consistent brand voice.

HubSpot Content Hub – Content Remix

Transforming CX teams into revenue drivers with the all-new Service Hub

A separate HubSpot study2 revealed that nine in ten (92 per cent) Singapore companies agreed that consumers find customer service interactions frustrating. There is a clear disconnect between what local brands think their audience needs, and what their customers and prospects actually want. SMEs need to double down on keeping existing customers happy, especially since acquiring a new one can be up to 25 times more expensive3. This is one of the many reasons a brand’s customer support and success teams play such a critical role in the bottom line.

The HubSpot study also found that 81 per cent of Singapore companies considered customer service and customer success separate functions with distinct goals and responsibilities. This hinders visibility and the flow of information across customer facing teams, impacting the ability to deliver impactful, personalised customer service. Common challenges faced by customer service teams in Singapore include extracting meaningful insights from customer data (49 per cent), tracking KPIs (46 per cent), ensuring alignment of customer service goals with overall business objectives (38 per cent), as well as ensuring agents have access to accurate and relevant information (34 per cent).

Aligning with Singapore’s strong national focus on AI, the study uncovered that nearly all (96 per cent) local companies are using AI as part of the customer service process. To transform customer service into a more proactive function, about two thirds of (66 per cent) CX teams in Singapore are implementing predictive analytics and AI-driven tools to better anticipate customer needs.

The all-new Service Hub, powered by HubSpot AI, is the only solution that brings together customer support and success functions for the first time, helping businesses scale support and drive retention through data-backed insights and connected workflows. In line with strong local adoption of AI, Service Hub features over a dozen AI-powered tools such as chatbots and real-time reply recommendations to boost customer successes.

HubSpot Service Hub – Customer Success Dashboard

“With Service Hub, our reps hit the ground running thanks to a complete view of the customer journey,” said Jennifer Cummings, Sr. Director, Customer Engagement at Kaplan. “Since bringing our marketing, sales, and service teams together on HubSpot, it’s completely removed the guesswork for our leaders, giving them visibility and confidence that customers are getting what they need, quickly.”

“In today’s business landscape, change is measured in days and weeks, not years. The speed of reinvention can be daunting, but technology advancements offer a significant opportunity for Singapore companies, especially SMEs, to adapt to new market trends and continue meeting evolving customer needs. With consumers expecting personalised experiences that align with their values and preferences, meeting these expectations requires businesses to connect with customers through channels that serve them best. These solutions from HubSpot are aimed at helping Singapore companies thrive in the digital economy,” explained Warboys.

Learn more about these solutions and more than 100 updates made across the customer platform at hubspot.com/spotlight.

Key Features of HubSpot’s New Service Hub and Content Hub *Powered by HubSpot AI Service Hub

To help CX leaders scale support, Service Hub includes: Help Desk Workspace: Unlocks productivity for reps with an at-a-glance view of everything that matters most — from real-time ticket updates to omnichannel conversations — plus the ability to organise, search, and filter for improved discovery.

Unlocks productivity for reps with an at-a-glance view of everything that matters most — from real-time ticket updates to omnichannel conversations — plus the ability to organise, search, and filter for improved discovery. Tools for businesses to scale support: Advanced SLAs for better, more complex reporting and operations. Robust routing tools to ensure tickets go to the right reps at the right time. Workforce management settings and APIs to set user availability, working hours, and skills.

To help success teams drive retention, Service Hub includes: Customer Success Workspace : Customer Success Managers (CSMs) can manage their entire book of business in one place with actionable insights and custom segments. The workspace includes: Account activity & pipelines specific to each CSM’s portfolio for easy access to the most important information. Customer health scores so CSMs can identify churn risk, prioritise outreach, and address needs proactively. Product usage integrations with essential apps like Pendo, Amplitude, Segment or HubSpot’s Custom Events API.

: Customer Success Managers (CSMs) can manage their entire book of business in one place with actionable insights and custom segments. The workspace includes: Service Hub also features over a dozen AI-powered tools, including: GPT-powered Chatbot* for 24/7 support, freeing up reps to focus on complex issues.

for 24/7 support, freeing up reps to focus on complex issues. Real-time Reply Recommendations* and Conversation Summaries* to speed up time to resolution, including multilingual support*.

and to speed up time to resolution, including multilingual support*. Suggested next steps* to help reps take action after customer calls. Content Hub

Content Hub includes: AI Content Creation* to make quality multilingual content creation simple — from generating ideas, to writing blog posts, to creating images.

to make quality multilingual content creation simple — from generating ideas, to writing blog posts, to creating images. Content Remix* to easily create a full pipeline of content based on a single asset. 82 per cent of Singapore marketers agree that this is exactly the kind of tool they need according to HubSpot research.

to easily create a full pipeline of content based on a single asset. 82 per cent of Singapore marketers agree that this is exactly the kind of tool they need according to HubSpot research. Brand Voice* to define and generate content that has a consistent brand voice — from blogs, to social, to email.

to define and generate content that has a consistent brand voice — from blogs, to social, to email. Audio Tooling to create, host, and distribute Podcasts* and Post Narration* to turn text into audio for better content accessibility.

to create, host, and distribute and to turn text into audio for better content accessibility. Members Blog and Gated Content Library to manage content, offer premium content, and easily capture leads.

