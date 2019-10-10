Age of Learning Named One of TIME’s Top EdTech Companies of 2024

Age of Learning recognized for its engaging and effective learning programs which include ABCmouse Early Learning Academy, My Math Academy, and My Reading Academy

For over a decade, Age of Learning has been an industry leader delivering award-winning, research-proven solutions that have reached 50 million children worldwide and are used in more than 670,000 classrooms. Building on these accomplishments, the company continues to pioneer programs rooted in research, innovation, and engagement that are driving student outcomes and transforming educational experiences for learners, educators, and families. Age of Learning’s suite of educational school solutions, which incorporate pedagogical best practices and adaptive, personalized activities, offer educators a wealth of real-time, actionable data to foster every student’s academic advancement.

“It is an honor to be recognized by TIME as one of the top EdTech companies. This accolade underscores our dedication to enriching educational experiences both in the classroom and at home, and it demonstrates our success in harnessing innovative technologies, like AI, to advance our mission,” said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. “Our team of educators, researchers, and learning designers are unlocking the potential of innovative technologies and pioneering new ways to support students, teachers, and families.”

Age of Learning’s solutions are backed by a robust body of 19 ESSA-aligned efficacy studies validating their effectiveness, and more than 80 published research pieces for ABCmouse, My Math Academy, and My Reading Academy programs.

More than 7,000 companies were evaluated for consideration to be included on TIME’s World’s Top EdTech Companies 2024 list. Criteria used by Statista Inc. included measurement of industry impact among other factors.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning®, recipient of an SIIA CODIE Award for being the most innovative education technology company, is the leading developer of engaging and effective learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company’s research-based digital education programs, developed by an experienced team of education experts, have proven efficacy in increasing children’s learning gains. Age of Learning’s flagship product, ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is an award-winning comprehensive curriculum for children. The company’s school solutions programs include My Math Academy®, an adaptive, personalized program proven to significantly accelerate math learning outcomes, and My Reading Academy™, an adaptive program designed to help young learners build a foundation for reading comprehension and literacy and become fluent readers. With over 11 billion learning activities completed by more than 50 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit www.AgeofLearning.com.

