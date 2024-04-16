AGI Marshall, IL facility celebrates 3-years of no lost time incidents

WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ag Growth International (“AGI”) announced that its Marshall, IL manufacturing facility has achieved a safety milestone with an impressive three-year record of no lost time incidents.









“We are proud to present the Marshall, IL team with AGI’s Safety Standout Award, reflecting our global dedication to a safe workplace and aim for zero incidents,” states Paul Householder, AGI President & CEO. “Safety is our top priority and the cornerstone of the company’s global guiding principles. Every day we strive to ensure employee safety and reinforce the idea that it is everyone’s responsibility.”

AGI’s comprehensive Safety Management System (ASMS) proactively monitors and guides performance at its locations around the world. Safety is continuously assessed based on leading and lagging indicators, allowing each facility to work towards improving goals and ensuring standards are met or exceeded. An LTI, which refers to a non-fatal injury resulting in disability or missed work due to an injury, serves as a baseline representation of a company’s safety performance and the effects of those injuries on workforce productivity.

“I am excited to celebrate this safety milestone at the Marshall facility. Our team proactively addresses potential hazards without waiting for directives from supervisors,” says Joseph Roberts, AGI Marshall Plant Manager. “Creating awareness and fostering commitment are key to establishing a safety culture. Everyone must understand and take responsibility for their role in ensuring safety. Our team recognizes that.”

AGI Marshall has a rich local history. Well-known for its custom design and manufacturing expertise, the plant has produced equipment for the commercial fertilizer industry for nearly six decades. Established in 1968 under the name Layco, the company began as a conveyor repair and reconditioning shop that also built truck bumpers for area farmers and fertilizer dealers. Today, AGI Marshall and its team produce liquid and dry fertilizer solutions scaled to fit customer needs through engineering, project management, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance services. Products include tower blenders, batch blending, control systems, in-plant receiving, automated coating systems, conditioners / delumpers, performance mixers, declining weight / volumetric blend systems, conveyors, loadouts, and other material handling equipment.

According to Roberts, the manufacture of large, heavy-duty equipment presents unique safety challenges. For instance, the production of tanks and towers necessitate the use of overhead cranes. Constant communication, vigilance and adhering to strict protocols are crucial best practices.

“AGI Marshall has adopted a hands-free protocol for crane-operated product movement, along with regular safety audits, hazard observations, confined-space respirator tests, and training,” says Roberts. “Safety is our top priority and emphasized at every meeting to ensure employees know its importance. Our team’s concern for each other is our strength in preventing injuries.”

This April 22-26, AGI will launch its fourth global Safety Week, celebrating employee safety across all sites. Last year, AGI’s Olds, Joplin and Nobleford facilities were honored with the Safety Standout Award for a decade and three years of incident-free operations, respectively.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide. Learn more at aggrowth.com.

Agnes (Agi) Schafer, AGI Director, Public & Media Relations l agi.schafer@aggrowth.com