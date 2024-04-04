Agility Robotics and Manhattan Associates Partner to Bring AI-Powered Humanoid Robots into the Warehouse

Industry-first Partnership Integrates Digit® Robot and Agility Arc™ Cloud Automation Platform with Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management

CORVALLIS, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Digit–Agility Robotics, creator of the market-leading bipedal Mobile Manipulation Robot (MMR) Digit, today announced a partnership with Manhattan Associates, the global leader in supply chain commerce. This industry-first partnership marks a significant step forward for customers across a wide array of industries looking to integrate multi-purpose bipedal robots, like Digit, into their existing warehouse workflows.





As part of the partnership, Agility will join the Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) program for trusted partners, and the Manhattan Automation Network for warehouse automation solution providers. Manhattan and Agility will work together to integrate Digit and Agility Arc, Agility’s cloud automation platform for managing fleets of Digits, with the Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution. Agility is the first humanoid robotics provider to join both the MVP and the Manhattan Automation Network.

“Companies are under enormous pressure to deliver more products faster and more efficiently, while facing massive and growing labor shortages. Innovative robotics solutions, like Digit, can help fill those gaps, connecting islands of automation and improving operational efficiency,” said Eric Lamphier, Senior Director of Alliances for Manhattan Associates. “We’re proud to be the first WMS provider to partner with a humanoid robotics provider. Together, Agility and Manhattan are making it easy for customers to integrate cutting-edge technology, like Digit and Agility Arc, into their warehouse workflows.”

With sophisticated AI at the core of its adaptability and intelligence, Digit is a multi-purpose, human-centric robot made for logistics work. It can work safely in human spaces and do a variety of difficult, repetitive, and sometimes dangerous tasks in logistics and manufacturing operations, starting with bulk material handling use cases. Agility Arc is a cloud automation platform for deploying and managing Digit fleets. It is designed to simplify the deployment lifecycle, from facility mapping and workflow definition to operational management and troubleshooting.

“Digit is already the world’s only bipedal robot currently delivering useful work for customers, increasing productivity and safety while helping workers with difficult and repetitive tasks in warehouse and manufacturing operations,” said Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics. “We’re thrilled to partner with Manhattan to streamline adoption of Agility’s solutions into existing best practices, and bring Digit to more warehouses around the world.”

Agility will be showing live demonstrations of Digit and Agility Arc at the upcoming Manhattan Momentum conference held May 14-17, 2024, in San Antonio TX. For more information or to schedule time to meet Digit, please visit www.agilityrobotics.com/momentum.

About Agility Robotics

Headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Palo Alto, California, Agility Robotics’ mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce, ultimately enabling humans to be more human. Agility’s groundbreaking bipedal MMR Digit is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is made for work™.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

