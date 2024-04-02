Ahead of Big CIO Show 2024: Cross — Industry Commitments Highlight Tech Investment Surge

BENGALURU, INDIA, Apr 2, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – As the anticipation builds for the 13th edition of the Big CIO Show & Awards, an event organised by Trescon, the registration of over 600+ C-level executives underscores the pivotal role of cutting-edge technologies in driving India’s digital transformation and revolutionizing key economic sectors. Taking place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Whitefield, Bengaluru, this event is a critical juncture for thought leaders and industry veterans to converge, share insights, and engage in discussions about the next wave of technological innovation.

The Information Technology and Services sector remains at the forefront of adopting transformative technologies, with significant investments over US$ 1 million dedicated to driving advancements, reinforcing its role in shaping a digital future.

The Big CIO Show & Awards draws sectors beyond IT, like Automation, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Aviation, Aerospace, Automotive, and Banking, signaling a collective push for digital progress. Each sector allocates budgets from US $50K to over US$1 million for tech investments, showcasing a unified commitment to digital transformation. This underscores the event’s significance as a platform for collaboration and technological advancement.

#BigCIO offers a comprehensive agenda with engaging keynote speeches, use-case presentations, and insightful panel discussions on topics encompassing emerging technologies, utilising low-code/no-code platforms, generative AI, and more.

Among the notable speakers at the event are:

  • Kirti Patil, Chief Technology Officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company
  • Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan Company Ltd
  • Shruti Kashyap, Chief Information Officer, Unilever
  • Venkatesh Bhardwaj, Chief Technology Officer, MakeMyTrip
  • Bhuwan Lodha, Senior Vice President & Head of Digital, Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Monish Kaul: Chief Product & Technology Officer, Zivame
  • Ashish Bansal, Director / Sr. Principal, Global Products & Technology Operations Leader, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
  • Neeraj Chopra, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), Walmart India, Flipkart Wholesale

The show will also host the ‘Big CIO 50 Innovators Awards’ and the ‘Big CIO 50 Leaders Awards’ where industry savants will be honored for their efforts and contributions to the technology eco-space. The registration for the Big CIO Show & Awards is now open. Dive deep into the world of emerging technologies as you forge partnerships and gain actionable insights at the event. To book your tickets, visit https://bigcioshow.com/

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. For more information about Trescon, visit: www.tresconglobal.com.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Vishal S S
Media, PR and Corporate Communications Executive
Trescon
Email: vishals@tresconglobal.com
Mobile: +91-7358680951

