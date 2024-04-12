Allergan Aesthetics and University Lab Partners Announce the Golden Ticket Pitch Competition to Accelerate Aesthetics Start-Ups

Irvine, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2024) – University Lab Partners (ULP) is thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Ticket pitch competition for aesthetic startups, proudly sponsored by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company.

The Golden Ticket competition seeks to accelerate the research and development endeavors of startup aesthetics enterprises and offers the winner free lab space for one year at ULP with access to state-of-the-art research equipment, professional support staff, conference rooms, and a vibrant, collaborative community to support the sharing of ideas. Winners also receive unparalleled opportunities to engage with industry mentors, including scientific and business leaders from Allergan Aesthetics, and complimentary memberships to prominent life sciences trade associations.

“Advancing the standard of care within aesthetic medicine requires us to discover and develop novel innovations into products with strong safety profiles and meaningful patient impact,” said Darin Messina, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Aesthetics R&D, AbbVie. “Allergan Aesthetics is once again proud to sponsor ULP’s Golden Ticket initiative and invest in supporting entrepreneurial visionaries who share that mission and are willing to challenge existing thinking to create cutting-edge platforms.”

Applications are now open and close on July 8, 2024. During the application period, applicants will have access to topic-specific webinars presented by Allergan Aesthetics and other esteemed industry mentors. Selected finalists will have the opportunity to pitch live at the Demo Day scheduled for September 10, 2024, in Irvine, California, where the winner will be revealed.

For more information and to apply, visit www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/golden-ticket-applications-open.

University Lab Partners state-of-the-art wet laboratory

About University Lab Partners

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in Orange County, CA. ULP operates 2 facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo, CA. ULP offers highly-equipped wet lab facilities along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community. For more information, visit www.universitylabpartners.org.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

Media Contact:

Karin Koch | Executive Director | karin@universitylabpartners.org | 949-732-4290

SOURCE University Lab Partners

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205094

