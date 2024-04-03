AmpliTech Group’s Division AGTGSS, Riding The Crest Of Its Recent O-RAN CAT B 64T64R MIMO Radio Release, Teams Up With the Open6G OTIC at the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) at Northeastern University To Perform O-RAN 5G Interoperability Testing

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, other communications networks, design of complete 5G/6G systems, global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced teaming up with the Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) at the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) at Northeastern University (NU) to perform 5G interoperability testing (IOT) and conformance testing of its newly released, leading edge O-RAN CAT B 64T64R MIMO radio unit (O-RU). This activity will take place at the Open6G OTIC in Boston and Burlington, Massachusetts.

The NU Open6G OTIC will provide a comprehensive platform for end-to-end and automated integration and testing of the AmpliTech O-RU in a multi-vendor environment. Several CU/DU (Central Unit/Distribution Unit) vendors have expressed interest in conducting interoperability testing with AGTGSS’s 64T64R O-RU. Thanks to the Open6G OTIC support, new market entrants can gain an advantage and explore new solutions for O-RAN systems.

The NU Open6G OTIC and AGTGSS will conduct IOT and conformance testing to ensure that the radios meet the necessary capacity and throughput requirements sought by MNOs (Mobile Network Operators). These major MNOs compel traditional vendors to open their fronthaul for third parties to achieve successful interoperability. From the perspective of MNOs, these stable traditional vendors are deemed capable of accommodating AGTGSS as a third-party radio vendor without compromising key performance indicators (KPIs). Notably, The Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) at the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) at Northeastern University, also partners with AT&T and Verizon as a neutral testing facility in the Acceleration of Compatibility and Commercialization for Open RAN Deployments Consortium (ACCoRD) framework.

Although AGTGSS has a verbal agreement with a major 5G international CU/DU player to jointly participate in this endeavor, (to be formally announced at a later date), this interoperability testing is not exclusive to a single CU/DU vendor; any CU/DU vendor can participate in the testing. AmpliTech Group and the NU Open6G OTIC can support the creation and testing of multiple options for MNOs, aligning with the multi-vendor and interoperability core principle of Open RAN. The end-to-end interoperability testing, conducted by the Open6G OTIC, will provide a platform for any vendor to bring and test their infrastructure. AGTGSS teaming up with Northeastern University extends beyond testing, aiming to incorporate orchestration and automation-based RIC companies to develop xApp and rApp for both Near-Real-Time and Non-Real-Time applications.

Given the Department of Defense (DoD) emphasis on “Buy and Purchase in USA”, supported by MNOs, it is essential to have such labs in the US to conduct high configuration radio testing and other end-to-end activities.

AGTGSS has implemented pre-coding to its CAT B O-RU, effectively reducing congestion on the fronthaul. This differs from older technology CAT-A radios, where each antenna requires a direct connection to the DU via RF chains, leading to fronthaul congestion due to numerous RF chains. Leveraging our existing CAT-B, 64T64R configuration, Northeastern University and AmpliTech Group are prepared to explore ULPI (CAT-A, CAT-B, & Class A), which promises further enhancements in radio performance.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group, stated, “This is yet another major accomplishment in our constant push to bring 5G solutions to the industry. We are proudly teaming up with the Northeastern University Open6G OTIC to conduct this key interoperability testing and certification of our radios. Our collaboration extends beyond research, aiming to deliver practical end-to-end systems to MNOs, thereby making O-RAN adoption acceptable to key industry players.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. We are proud of our focused team’s unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

About AGTGSS

AmpliTech Group’s AGTGSS division stands at the forefront of cutting-edge telecommunications technology as a distinguished Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specializing in 5G solutions. With a relentless commitment to innovation, AmpliTech has established itself as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving landscape of fifth-generation wireless technology. For more information, visit: www.agtgss.com

About the Open6G OTIC at the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University

The Northeastern University Open 6G OTIC is a one-stop shop for Open RAN innovation, acting as an essential hub for the development and testing of advanced wireless networks using Open RAN and AI technologies. Located at the NU Boston and Burlington, MA campuses, the Open6G OTIC offers extensive testing services that include compliance, interoperability, performance, and functional testing for Open RAN commercial and experimental solutions. These services utilize cutting-edge Open RAN facilities like private 5G RANs with adaptable protocol stacks and the world’s largest wireless network emulator with hardware-in-the-loop, and the Open RAN Digital Twin, Colosseum. With capabilities such as end-to-end full stack testing in emulated and real-world conditions, Digital Twinning for virtualized testing, network energy efficiency assessments, and infrastructure for interoperability and conformance testing of disaggregated base stations and RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs), the Open6G OTIC is equipped to evaluate massive MIMO radios, enhancing the spectral efficiency of Open RAN and driving forward innovation in the field.

For additional information: open6g.otic@northeastern.edu

Website: wiot.northeastern.edu/otic

