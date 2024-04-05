Aramco and GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. Sign MOU to Accelerate the Development of the 4G and 5G Ecosystem in Saudi Arabia

SAN JOSE, Calif. & DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aramco has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (“GCT”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, setting the stage for a strategic collaboration that would further develop the 4G/5G ecosystem in Saudi Arabia for both mission-critical and public safety networks.





The collaboration aims to design and co-develop chipsets and modules tailored for LTE, 5G and the NTN spectrum in order to support the localization of wireless end-user devices and IoT manufacturing throughout the Kingdom.

“We look forward to working with Aramco and leveraging our advanced 4G and 5G capabilities with future-focused AI-driven modem features to help develop the local ecosystem and provide reliable and fast communication for their key applications in Saudi Arabia and the broader region,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications and smartphones, etc., for the world’s top wireless carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

