Ascent Cloud Announces Spring 2024 Release of its Sales Performance Management Solutions

Ascent Cloud customers will be able to plan, execute, and grow more effectively with these enhancements

DETROIT, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascent Cloud has announced the Spring 2024 Release of its industry-leading Sales Performance Management solutions, which includes Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

Territory Planner users will be able to work smarter and faster with several enhancements to streamline territory planning and revenue operations. Hierarchy Import Automation will empower sales leaders to drive their territories based on their organizational hierarchy and other go-to-market strategies. Additionally, Territory Planner users will be able to engage in strategic planning discussions faster with the ability to import pre-existing territory models and territory owners.

Geopointe users will benefit from several enhancements to Geopointe’s industry-leading Assignment Plans. New SOQL filtering and non-geographic Assignment Plans will allow for more granular routing of critical CRM records (e.g. Leads, Contacts, Opportunities, Accounts). Assignment Plans can now also assign CRM records via Round Robin or to Queues in CRM. These enhancements will enable sales and revenue operations leaders to intelligently assign records equitably and ensure there is no revenue leakage in their go-to-market strategy. In addition, Geopointe Lists have been enhanced to streamline the user experience so reps can create prospecting lists faster and spend more time with customers and prospects.

LevelEleven users will be able to motivate their teams faster than ever with enhancements to Competitions. Managers and Admins will be able to create Competitions directly from Manager Scorecard as well as auto-sync LevelEleven users in active Competitions when they change teams. Additionally, the Milestones gamification experience will be available as a type of Competition to give leaders more options to motivate the behaviors that lead to growth. Finally, LevelEleven’s integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams has been enhanced so users see Competition Leaderboard updates and other notifications in real-time.

For more information on these latest updates, please join our live release webinar on Tuesday, May 14 .

Comments on the News

“We are always thrilled to provide our customers with updates to Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These latest enhancements enable our customers to plan, execute, and grow their business more efficiently. Furthermore, we are giving frontline and senior leaders the tools they need to increase the productivity of their existing sales and revenue teams.”

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps companies Plan, Execute, and Grow with its industry-leading sales performance management solutions. Plan and optimize your territories with territory planning. Execute your go-to-market strategy with geolocation. Grow your team members with gamification and coaching.

Territory Planner is a territory planning solution that empowers modern sales teams with the ability to build, balance, and optimize their sales territories. With Territory Planner, sales leaders are able to ensure that territories are equitable and optimized to fit their go-to-market strategy.

Geopointe is a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, opportunities, and other critical business information. With Geopointe, sales teams are able to efficiently execute with territory management, routing, and geoanalytics.

LevelEleven is a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With LevelEleven, sales leaders are able to motivate, engage, and coach their teams to better outcomes.

