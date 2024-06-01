Aulos Bioscience to Present Updated Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Results for Novel IL-2 Therapeutic AU-007 in Advanced Solid Tumor Cancers at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

LARKSPUR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aulos Bioscience, an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer care through the development of potentially best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics, today announced that updated Phase 1/2 data for AU-007 will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting. AU-007 is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed using artificial intelligence to harness the power of interleukin-2 (IL-2) to eradicate solid tumors in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cancers. It is the first AI-designed human monoclonal antibody to be tested in a clinical trial. The ASCO meeting is being held online and at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, from May 31–June 4, 2024.





Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Updated results of a phase 1/2 study of AU-007, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to IL-2 and inhibits CD25 binding, in patients with advanced solid tumors.



Abstract: 2527



Session Type/Title: Poster Session/Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy



Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT

The poster will be presented in the Exhibit Hall at McCormick Place. An electronic version will also be available on the ASCO 2024 online meeting platform.

About AU-007



AU-007 is a computationally designed, human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is highly selective to the CD25-binding portion of IL-2. With a mechanism of action unlike any other IL-2 therapeutic in development, AU-007 leverages IL-2 to reinforce anti-tumor immune effects. This is achieved by preventing IL-2, either exogenous or secreted by effector T cells, from binding to trimeric receptors on regulatory T cells while still allowing IL-2 to bind and expand effector T cells and NK cells. This prevents the negative feedback loop caused by other IL-2-based treatments and biases the immune system toward activation over suppression. AU-007 also prevents IL-2 from binding to CD25-containing receptors on eosinophils, as well as vasculature and pulmonary endothelium, which may significantly reduce the vascular leak syndrome and pulmonary edema associated with high-dose IL-2 therapy.

To learn more about the AU-007 Phase 1/2 clinical trial program, including study locations in the United States and Australia, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (identifier: NCT05267626), www.solidtumorstudy.com (U.S.) and www.solidtumourstudy.com (Australia).

About Aulos



Aulos Bioscience is an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer patient care through best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics that direct patients’ immune systems toward killing tumor cells. Matching world-class machine learning from co-founder Biolojic Design with an in-depth understanding of the immune system, Aulos’ initial clinical candidate, AU-007, is a computationally designed human antibody that harnesses the power of IL-2 to induce tumor killing while limiting the immunosuppression and toxicities typically associated with this validated pathway. The company was founded by Biolojic Design and Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and is led by pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence, antibody development and cancer immunotherapies. For more information, visit www.aulosbio.com, X (@AulosBioscience) and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Contact: info@aulosbio.com

Media inquiries: Mike Beyer, Sam Brown Inc. / 312-961-2502 / mikebeyer@sambrown.com