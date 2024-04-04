Auvik Annual IT Trends Report Reveals Talent Shortage Driving Increases in IT Budgets, Automation and Outsourcing

IT professionals listed shortage of skilled workers as their top challenge in 2024

Compared to 2023, 24% more IT professionals reported planned investment in automation in 2024, and 96% are using at least one AI or ML tool to improve efficiency

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 4, 2024 — Auvik, an award-winning IT solutions provider, today released the results of its IT Trends 2024: Industry Report, an annual report in which 2,100 internal IT and MSP professionals are surveyed on top trends and challenges impacting IT teams. The 2024 report reveals a lack of skilled workers is the top challenge for IT teams. As a result, teams are prioritizing automation, outsourcing to managed service providers (MSPs), and adopting new tools to seek improved productivity and reduce the burden on front-line technicians handling an onslaught of end-user requests.

Automation is Key Amid Challenges

One of the report’s key findings is an increased focus on adopting automation, including AI and ML tools, to address the needs of overworked and understaffed IT teams. Driven by persistent talent shortages, resource constraints, and the complexity of managing numerous tools, automation is emerging as a critical solution for enhancing end-user experiences and bridging the gap for both MSPs and internal IT departments.

Compared to the results of the 2023 report, 24% more IT professionals reported planned investments in automation in 2024, and almost all (96%) of IT professionals are using at least one AI or ML tool today. However, on average, 29% of network and SaaS related tasks are still done mostly or completely manually. With the majority (64%) of internal IT departments spending up to 50% of their working hours resolving end user requests, the use of automation can alleviate workload and allow them to focus on other priorities. Many IT professionals are also outsourcing network-related tasks or functions to address workforce shortages, with nearly three out of four respondents sharing that at least some of these tasks are being delegated to external entities such as MSPs.

“The trends toward automation and outsourcing when it comes to network management echoes what we are hearing from our customers—a desire for frictionless IT,” said Doug Murray, CEO, Auvik. “IT professionals and MSPs want to be able to embrace change, introduce innovative technology into their environments, and reduce the huge amount of time their teams are currently spending on menial tasks. Automation allows them to do more with less and free up time and resources to focus on more strategic projects, while ensuring the day-to-day runs smoothly and employees still enjoy a seamless user experience.”

Discrepancies Between C-suite and IT Perceptions

The strain on frontline IT workers is also creating significant gaps between how upper management and practitioners view current IT struggles. For example, nearly 58% of C-suite respondents indicated they were highly confident that their organization’s network toolset meets the needs of remote workers, while only 35% of IT technicians reported this same confidence.

“So many IT technicians are understaffed and overburdened, and this is causing a rift within organizations of how end-user satisfaction is prioritized,” continued Murray. “46% of C-suite executives list customer satisfaction as the most important metric, while only 26% of technicians echoed this sentiment. The data around configuration management indicates a similar discrepancy when it comes to prioritizing security and compliance. We interpret this as a clear call for help from IT teams for better resources and tooling, to allow full alignment within organizations on the issues that matter most.”

Growing Investment in IT

Another top trend is a focus on investments in IT, particularly in the areas of cloud security, network security, and cloud management. The majority (86%) of respondents reported increased budgets in 2024, with nearly 50% saying they expect to see an increase of at least 20% from 2023. In terms of specific investments, 48% of survey respondents shared that they are investing most heavily in SaaS monitoring and management tools, 46% shared that they are investing in Wi-Fi management, and another 46% shared they are investing in cloud monitoring and management. The number of respondents with planned investments has grown in every area surveyed since 2023, but network automation has seen the largest growth; compared to 2023, 24% more IT professionals are reporting planned investments in this area.

“Compared to last year’s data, there has been a 10% increase in IT teams experiencing infrastructure and performance challenges,” said Murray. “Clearly, organizations are addressing these challenges with the adoption of new network management tools. By embracing innovation and automation, IT teams are taking steps toward alleviating their top roadblocks, finding some relief in the endless list of ticket requests and menial tasks, and taking back control of their IT environments.”

To see the full results, download the IT Trends 2024: Industry Report.

