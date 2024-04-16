Barnes & Noble Education Adopts Short-Term Stockholder Rights Plan

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a short-term stockholder rights plan and declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock.





The rights will be exercisable only if a person or group acquires 10% or more of the Company’s outstanding common stock, subject to certain exceptions. Each right will entitle stockholders to buy one one-thousandth of a share of a new series of junior participating preferred stock at an exercise price of $5.00.

If a person or group acquires 10% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, each right will entitle its holder (other than such person or members of such group) to purchase for $5.00, a number of Company common shares having a market value of twice such price. In addition, at any time after a person or group acquires 10% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, the Company’s Board of Directors may exchange one share of the Company’s common stock for each outstanding right (other than rights owned by such person or group, which would have become void).

Prior to the acquisition by a person or group of beneficial ownership of 10% of the Company’s common stock, the rights are redeemable for one cent per right at the option of the Board of Directors.

Certain synthetic interests in securities created by derivative positions—whether or not such interests are considered to constitute beneficial ownership of the underlying common stock for reporting purposes under Regulation 13D of the Securities Exchange Act—are treated as beneficial ownership of the number of shares of the Company’s common stock equivalent to the economic exposure created by the derivative position, to the extent actual shares of the Company’s stock are directly or indirectly held by counterparties to the derivatives contracts.

The dividend distribution will be made on April 29, 2024, payable to stockholders on that date and is not taxable to stockholders. The rights will expire on January 31, 2025, unless the rights are earlier redeemed or exchanged.

A copy of the stockholder rights plan will be contained in a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Paul Hastings LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company and Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is acting as financial advisor to the Company.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits and expected consequences of the rights plan that BNED has adopted. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the effectiveness of the rights plan in providing the Board of Directors with time to make informed decisions that are in the best long-term interests of BNED and its stockholders, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on July 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

