Barnes Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Comparisons are year-over-year unless noted otherwise

First Quarter 2024:

Sales of $431 million, up 28%; Organic Sales up 4%

Operating Margin of 9.2%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 11.9%, up 80 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18.7%, up 130 bps

GAAP EPS of $0.04; Adjusted EPS of $0.38, down 19%

2024 Outlook:

Sales Growth of 13% to 16%; Organic Sales Growth of 5% to 8%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20% to 22%

GAAP EPS of $1.08 to $1.28; Adjusted EPS of $1.62 to $1.82

BRISTOL, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2024.

“Barnes continues to advance our business transformation strategy with solid first-quarter results, additional long-term Aerospace agreements benefiting from our MB Aerospace acquisition, and the completed sale of the Associated Spring and Hanggi businesses in April,” said Thomas J. Hook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes. “Following the divestiture, an increasing majority of our earnings are driven by Aerospace, where we are investing to take full advantage of strong demand and attractive growth opportunities. And we continue to integrate, consolidate, and rationalize our Industrial business to further optimize our portfolio for long-term profitable growth. Our comprehensive strategic review is ongoing, and we remain committed to reshaping and positioning Barnes to maximize value for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing our ongoing progress.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Sales of $431 million were up 28%, supported by organic growth(1) of 4% and acquisition-related growth of approximately 25%. The foreign exchange impact on sales was neutral. Operating income of $39.7 million was up 70%, and operating margin of 9.2% was up 230 bps.

Adjusted operating income of $51.1 million was up 37% and adjusted operating margin of 11.9% was up 80 bps. Adjusted operating income excludes restructuring and transformation related charges of $4.1 million, divestiture transaction costs of $3.1 million, MB Aerospace short-term purchase accounting adjustments of $2.1 million, and shareholder advisory costs of $2.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $80.4 million, up 38% from a year ago and adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.7%, up 130 bps.

Interest expense was $24.8 million, up from $5.3 million a year ago, primarily due to higher average borrowings from the purchase of MB Aerospace and a higher average interest rate given the recapitalization of the Company’s debt structure.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 85% compared with 21% last year primarily driven by $6.8 million of tax expense relating to the sale of the Associated Spring and Hanggi businesses.

Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.26 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, net income per share of $0.38 was down 19% from $0.47. Adjusted net income per share excludes $0.06 of restructuring and transformation related charges, $0.02 of acquisition related costs, $0.20 of divestiture transaction costs, $0.03 of MB Aerospace short-term purchase accounting adjustments, and $0.03 of shareholder advisory costs.

Year-to-date cash used by operating activities was $2.3 million versus cash provided of $32.2 million a year ago. The decrease from the prior year was due to a use of cash for working capital, higher outflows for accrued liabilities, and an increase in other current assets. Capital expenditures of $12.8 million increased $1.9 million over the prior year, driven by investments related to the Company’s restructuring program and investments for growth. Free cash flow was negative $15.2 million.

Segment Performance

Aerospace

First quarter sales in the Aerospace segment were $221 million, up 89%. Organic sales increased 19% and sales related to the acquisition of MB Aerospace added 70%. Aerospace original equipment manufacturing (“OEM”) sales increased 85%, while aftermarket sales increased 94%. On an organic basis, OEM sales increased 16% and aftermarket sales increased 23%. Segment operating profit was $31.1 million, up 66%. Adjusted operating profit of $34.6 million was up 69%, while adjusted operating margin declined 180 bps to 15.7%. Adjusted operating profit excludes restructuring and transformation-related charges of $0.4 million, MB Aerospace short-term purchase accounting adjustments of $2.1 million, and allocated shareholder advisory costs of $1.0 million. Adjusted operating profit benefited from the contribution of higher organic sales volumes, inclusive of pricing, favorable aftermarket mix, and the contribution of MB Aerospace sales, partially offset by the amortization of long term acquired intangibles for the MB Aerospace acquisition and lower productivity. Aerospace adjusted EBITDA was $53.5 million, up 75%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.2% versus 26.1% a year ago.

Aerospace OEM backlog ended the first quarter at $1.46 billion, up 19% sequentially from December 2023. The Company expects to convert approximately 45% of this backlog to revenue over the next 12 months.

Industrial

First quarter sales in the Industrial segment were $209 million, down 4% reported and organic. Operating profit was $8.6 million versus $4.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $16.4 million, down 1%, and adjusted operating margin was 7.8%, up 20 bps. Adjusted operating profit reflects lower organic sales volumes and unfavorable mix, partially offset by positive pricing and Barnes Transformation Office (BTO) cost initiatives. Adjusted operating profit excludes restructuring and transformation related charges of $3.7 million, divestiture-related costs of $3.1 million, and allocated shareholder advisory costs of $1.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $27.2 million, down 6% from a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0%, down 30 bps.

Associated Spring and Hanggi Divestiture

On April 4, 2024, Barnes completed the sale of the Associated Spring & Hanggi businesses to One Equity Partners. This divestiture materially reduces the Company’s exposure to automotive component manufacturing and represents an important step in our ongoing strategy to integrate, consolidate and rationalize the Industrial business. Net cash proceeds of approximately $150 million will be used to reduce debt.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $82 million in cash and $344 million available capacity under its revolving credit facility. The “Net Debt to EBITDA” ratio, as defined in our credit agreements, was 3.62 times, down slightly from 3.64 times at the end of 2023. Barnes remains committed to achieving a leverage ratio of 3.0x or lower by the end of 2024 and reaffirms its long-term leverage goal of 2.5x by 2025.

During the quarter, Barnes refinanced its Term Loan B facility, which resulted in a 60 bps decrease in the interest rate applied to outstanding borrowings. All other terms of the loan facility are essentially unchanged. The Company expects interest and tax savings from the refinancing of approximately $1.4 million in 2024 and $4.7 million in 2025.

Updated 2024 Full Year Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2024 guidance to the following:

2024 Guidance Organic sales growth 5% to 8% Adjusted operating margin 12% to 14% Adjusted EBITDA margin 20% to 22% Adjusted earnings per share $1.62 to $1.82 Capital expenditures $60 million to $70 million Free cash flow $75 million to $85 million Adjusted effective tax rate 31% to 33%

The Company’s 2024 Adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.23 related to restructuring and transformation activities, $0.06 of MB Aerospace short-term purchase accounting adjustments, $0.02 of acquisition related impacts, $0.20 of divestiture impacts related to the sale of the Associated Spring™ and Hänggi™ businesses, and $0.03 of shareholder advisory costs.

Notes:

(1) Organic sales growth represents the total reported sales increase within the Company’s ongoing business less the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisition and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months.

(2) While Barnes reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides additional information with respect to a non-GAAP measure, “Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization” (Adjusted EBITDA). With the acquisition of MB Aerospace, the largest transaction in Barnes’ history, the Company incurred related expenses, including acquired intangible assets and additional interest expense from the debt-funded acquisition. Accordingly, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to monitor our business performance. While EBITDA is not a U.S. GAAP measure, nor is it a substitute for a U.S. GAAP measure, we believe it provides helpful information to investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Tables reconciling non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, including forward looking outlook information, are presented at the end of this press release.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) leverages world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering to develop advanced processes, automation solutions, and applied technologies for industries ranging from aerospace and medical & personal care to mobility and packaging. With a celebrated legacy of pioneering excellence, Barnes delivers exceptional value to customers through advanced manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge industrial technologies. Barnes Aerospace specializes in the production and servicing of intricate fabricated and precision-machined components for both commercial and military turbine engines, nacelles, and airframes. Barnes Industrial excels in advancing the processing, control, and sustainability of engineered plastics and delivering innovative, custom-tailored solutions for industrial automation and metal forming applications. Established in 1857 and headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut, USA, the Company has manufacturing and support operations around the globe. For more information, visit please visit www.onebarnes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future operating and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” “may,” and similar terms. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s ability to manage economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including rising interest rates, global price inflation and shortages impacting the availability of materials; the duration and severity of unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, including their impacts across our business on demand, supply chains, operations and liquidity; failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements or potential strikes, work stoppages or other similar events; changes in market demand for our products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect and avoid infringing upon intellectual property rights; challenges associated with the introduction or development of new products or transfer of work; higher risks in global operations and markets; the impact of intense competition; the physical and operational risks from natural disasters, severe weather events, and climate change which may limit accessibility to sufficient water resources, outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; acts of war, terrorism and other international conflicts; the failure to achieve anticipated cost savings and benefits associated with workforce reductions and restructuring actions; currency fluctuations and foreign currency exposure; impacts from goodwill impairment and related charges; our dependence upon revenues and earnings from a small number of significant customers; a major loss of customers; inability to realize expected sales or profits from existing backlog due to a range of factors, including changes in customer sourcing decisions, material changes, production schedules and volumes of specific programs; the impact of government budget and funding decisions; our ability to successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies associated with recently announced and future acquisitions, including the acquisition of MB Aerospace; government-imposed sanctions, tariffs, trade agreements and trade policies; changes or uncertainties in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact the Company’s business operations or tax status, including those that address climate change, environmental, health and safety matters, and the materials processed by our products or their end markets; fluctuations in the pricing or availability of raw materials, freight, transportation, energy, utilities and other items required by our operations; labor shortages or other business interruptions at transportation centers, shipping ports, our suppliers’ facilities or our facilities; disruptions in information technology systems, including as a result of cybersecurity attacks or data security breaches; the ability to hire and retain senior management and qualified personnel; the continuing impact of prior acquisitions and divestitures, and any ongoing and future strategic actions, and our ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any such actions; the ability to achieve social and environmental performance goals; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; the impact of actual, potential or alleged defects or failures of our products or third-party products within which our products are integrated, including product liabilities, product recall costs and uninsured claims; future repurchases of common stock; future levels of indebtedness; the impact of shareholder activism; and other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by the Company, including, among others, those in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Risk Factors sections of the Company’s filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 430,638 $ 335,357 28.4 Cost of sales 300,096 226,242 32.6 Selling and administrative expenses 90,860 85,831 5.9 390,956 312,073 25.3 Operating income 39,682 23,284 70.4 Operating margin 9.2 % 6.9 % Interest expense 24,831 5,308 367.8 Other expense (income), net 1,696 1,340 26.6 Income before income taxes 13,155 16,636 (20.9 ) Income taxes 11,208 3,477 222.3 Net income $ 1,947 $ 13,159 (85.2 ) Common dividends $ 8,111 $ 8,096 0.2 Per common share: Net income: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.26 (84.6 ) Diluted 0.04 0.26 (84.6 ) Dividends 0.16 0.16 – Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,224,884 50,989,169 0.5 Diluted 51,293,673 51,264,435 0.1

BARNES GROUP INC. OPERATIONS BY REPORTABLE BUSINESS SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Net sales Aerospace $ 221,371 $ 117,256 88.8 Industrial 209,267 218,109 (4.1 ) Intersegment sales – (8 ) Total net sales $ 430,638 $ 335,357 28.4 Operating profit Aerospace $ 31,087 $ 18,751 65.8 Industrial 8,595 4,533 89.6 Total operating profit $ 39,682 $ 23,284 70.4 Operating margin Change Aerospace 14.0 % 16.0 % (200 ) bps. Industrial 4.1 % 2.1 % 200 bps. Total operating margin 9.2 % 6.9 % 230 bps.

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,638 $ 89,827 Accounts receivable 308,732 353,923 Inventories 336,153 365,221 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 103,699 97,749 Assets held for sale 84,778 – Total current assets 915,000 906,720 Deferred income taxes – 10,295 Property, plant and equipment, net 348,509 402,697 Goodwill 1,102,353 1,183,624 Other intangible assets, net 684,392 706,471 Other assets 109,174 98,207 Assets held for sale 114,339 – Total assets $ 3,273,767 $ 3,308,014 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Notes and overdrafts payable $ 10,025 $ 16 Accounts payable 145,694 164,264 Accrued liabilities 186,707 221,462 Long-term debt – current 10,922 10,868 Liabilities held for sale 25,860 – Total current liabilities 379,208 396,610 Long-term debt 1,293,109 1,279,962 Accrued retirement benefits 41,477 45,992 Deferred income taxes 121,722 120,608 Long-term tax liability 21,714 21,714 Other liabilities 77,143 80,865 Liabilities held for sale 8,045 – Total stockholders’ equity 1,331,349 1,362,263 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,273,767 $ 3,308,014

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,947 $ 13,159 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,009 24,048 Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment 67 (55 ) Stock compensation expense 3,422 2,627 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisition: Accounts receivable (896 ) (2,209 ) Inventories (6,500 ) (7,062 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,416 ) (3,412 ) Accounts payable (1,494 ) 6,450 Accrued liabilities (22,984 ) (636 ) Deferred income taxes 9,792 1,356 Long-term retirement benefits (4,395 ) (3,883 ) Other (867 ) 1,832 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (2,315 ) 32,215 Investing activities: Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 20 190 Capital expenditures (12,838 ) (10,946 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 159 – Other – (525 ) Net cash used by investing activities (12,659 ) (11,281 ) Financing activities: Net change in other borrowings 10,049 (109 ) Payments on long-term debt (70,587 ) (44,343 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 90,000 31,208 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 67 94 Dividends paid (8,111 ) (8,096 ) Withholding taxes paid on stock issuances (71 ) (252 ) Cash settlement of foreign currency hedges related to intercompany financing (11,213 ) 1,353 Other (1,556 ) (2,492 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 8,578 (22,637 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (1,546 ) 1,438 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,942 ) (265 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 92,039 81,128 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 84,097 80,863 Less: Restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets – (2,179 ) Less: Cash, included in Assets held for sale (2,459 ) – Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 81,638 $ 78,684

BARNES GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH (USED) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Free cash flow: Net cash (used) provided by operating activities $ (2,315 ) $ 32,215 Capital expenditures (12,838 ) (10,946 ) Free cash flow(1) $ (15,153 ) $ 21,269

Notes: (1) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes that the free cash flow metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that can be used to invest in future growth, pay dividends, repurchase stock and reduce debt. This metric can also be used to evaluate the Company’s ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company’s liquidity.

BARNES GROUP INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change SEGMENT RESULTS Operating Profit – Aerospace Segment (GAAP) $ 31,087 $ 18,751 65.8 Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 391 1,769 Shareholder advisory costs 1,028 – MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 2,141 – Operating Profit – Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 34,647 $ 20,520 68.8 Operating Margin – Aerospace Segment (GAAP) 14.0 % 16.0 % (200 ) bps. Operating Margin – Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 15.7 % 17.5 % (180 ) bps. Operating Profit – Industrial Segment (GAAP) $ 8,595 $ 4,533 89.6 Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 3,721 12,110 Shareholder advisory costs 972 – Divestiture transaction costs 3,134 – Operating Profit – Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 16,422 $ 16,643 (1.3 ) Operating Margin – Industrial Segment (GAAP) 4.1 % 2.1 % 200 bps. Operating Margin – Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 7.8 % 7.6 % 20 bps. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Operating Income (GAAP) $ 39,682 $ 23,284 70.4 Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 4,112 13,879 Shareholder advisory costs 2,000 – Divestiture transaction costs 3,134 – MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 2,141 – Operating Income as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 51,069 $ 37,163 37.4 Operating Margin (GAAP) 9.2 % 6.9 % 230 bps. Operating Margin as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 11.9 % 11.1 % 80 bps. Diluted Net Income per Share (GAAP) $ 0.04 $ 0.26 (84.6 ) Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 0.06 0.21 Shareholder advisory costs 0.03 – Divestiture transaction costs 0.20 – MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 0.03 – Acquisition related costs 0.02 – Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.38 $ 0.47 (19.1 ) Full-Year 2023 Full-Year 2024 Outlook Operating Margin (GAAP) 6.1 % 11.2 % to 13.2 % Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 3.2 % 0.9% Divestiture transaction costs 0.1 % -0.5% MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 1.3 % 0.1% Shareholder advisory costs – 0.2% Acquisition related costs 0.8 % – Operating Margin as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 11.5 % 12.0 % to 14.0 % Diluted Net Income per Share (GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 1.08 to $ 1.28 Restructuring/reduction in force and transformation related charges 0.66 0.23 Divestiture transaction costs 0.02 0.20 MB Short-term purchase accounting adjustments 0.29 0.06 Shareholder advisory costs – 0.03 Acquisition related costs 0.37 0.02 Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 1.65 $ 1.62 to $ 1.82

