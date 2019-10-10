Better Home & Finance Holding Company to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 14, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) (“Better” or the “Company”) intends to announce its first quarter 2024 financial results prior to the market opening on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. A conference call and webcast to discuss those results will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.


Details to register for the live webcast and to listen to the call by phone will be available on the Company’s investor relations website located at investors.better.com and are included below. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to start time. A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website shortly after the call ends on May 14, 2024.

* Webcast Details *

Event Title: Better Home & Finance Holding Company First Quarter 2024 Results

Event Date: May 14, 2024 08:30 AM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Attendee Registration Link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/784767542

About Better Home & Finance Holding Company

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) is a leading digitally native homeownership company, serving customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom through its suite of products including residential mortgage, insurance and real estate services. In just seven years since launch, Better has leveraged its industry-leading technology platform, Tinman™, to fund more than $100 billion in mortgage volume. Tinman™ allows customers to see their rate options in as little as three seconds, get pre-approved in as little as three minutes, lock in rates and get connected to a real estate agent in as little as 30 minutes, and close their loan in as little as three weeks. Better offers a range of mortgage loan products, including GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage loans. Better launched its “One-Day Mortgage” program in January 2023. The program allows eligible customers to receive an underwriting determination on their mortgage loan application, in the form of a commitment letter, within 24 hours after locking in their interest rate. From 2019 to 2023, Better completed over $100 billion in mortgage volume, approximately $5 billion in real estate transaction volume, as well as over $40 billion in coverage written through its insurance arm. Better has earned numerous awards since inception. Better was ranked #1 on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 2020 list, and was listed on Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020.

Contacts

ir@better.com

