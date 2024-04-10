BioMark to Advance Development of Cancer Treatment for Glioblastoma

The Company secured collaborative research funding from Research Manitoba and Mitacs for an animal proof-of-concept study.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 9, 2024) – BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) (“BioMark” or the “Company”) an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today it has received non-dilutive research funding from a competitive grant to advance the development of a cancer treatment for Glioblastoma. Led by Dr. Donald Miller of the University of Manitoba, Faculty of Health Sciences, the project titled “Examination of lipid nanoparticle loaded hydrogels for localized silencing of spermidine/spermine acetyl transferase-1 (SAT1) expression in tumor and enhanced radiation and chemotherapy response” has secured over $290,000 in funding over a two-year period, including support from Research Manitoba IPoC Grant and Mitacs Accelerate research program.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is an aggressive form of brain tumor in adults with no effective cure and is the most common type of primary brain GBM. The current treatment for GBM involves surgical removal of the tumor followed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy. With current treatments, including surgical resection of the tumor, radiation, and chemotherapy, the median survival time of patients is 15 months. Hence, there is a great need to investigate novel strategies to treat GBM and effectively monitor response to treatment.

The proposed proof-of-concept studies involve the development and testing of an injectable drug delivery platform for localized and sustained delivery of SAT1-targeted nanoparticles to improve and restore radiation responses in a variety of cancers including brain, lung, and breast. Completion of studies will provide necessary proof-of-concept for the effectiveness of the delivery system as a localized radiation sensitizing agent for improved treatment of cancers.

Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark, emphasized the importance of this collaborative work and expressed his gratitude to Dr Miller and its team, stating, “This achievement underscores our commitment to innovation and scientific excellence. We are honored to be selected from a competitive field of applicants, a testament to the potential impact of our research on cancer treatment. The next steps include animal trials which Dr. Miller and his lab team will be leading shortly.”

For more information about the project and its researchers, please visit Research Manitoba website.

About Research Manitoba and Innovation Proof-of-Concept (IPoC) Grants.

Research Manitoba is the provincial research agency that promotes, supports, and coordinates the funding of research excellence and innovation in health, natural and social sciences, engineering, and the humanities in Manitoba. Research Manitoba supports local talent development by providing research support to early career researchers and graduate students, along with fostering strategic partnerships to strengthen research and innovation in Manitoba.

The IpoC Grant strengthens a diverse range of Manitoba industries by bridging the funding gap between research projects’ concept and production through supporting activities directly related to process validation and proof-of-concept research.

About Mitacs.

Mitacs plays a critical role in supporting research and innovation in Canada by providing funding and training opportunities for researchers. Their contributions help drive economic growth and foster collaborations between academia and industry.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostic technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improve cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the presymptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company’s current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plans to expand into other hard-to-detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian, and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

