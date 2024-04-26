CanSinoBIO CSO Shares the Latest Results of the Company’s Globally Innovative Pneumococcal Vaccine

HONG KONG, Apr 26, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – On April 20, the 2024 National Vaccines and Health Conference organized by the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association (CPMA) and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) took place in the Xiong’an New Area of Hebei Province. Dr. Tao Zhu, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO), was invited to give a presentation at the conference.

Dr. Zhu introduced the latest progress and breakthrough made in the development of pneumococcal vaccines both in China and abroad, focusing on sharing the latest results from the clinical trials of the company’s globally innovative protein-based pneumococcal vaccine (PBPV). He said that the PBPV is unique in terms of its broader coverage, serotype-independent and simpler production process while triggering good immune memories, and is expected to further improve the protection against pneumococcal diseases. Positive results have been obtained from Phase I clinical trials of the PBPV.

The results of Phase Ia and Phase Ib clinical trials showed that PBPV has a good safety profile in adults aged over 18 years old (including the elderly over 50 years old). A single dose of vaccination was found induce significant binding antibody and functional bactericidal antibody responses against cross-family/clade of Streptococcus pneumoniae, which further demonstrated the broad spectrum and potential public health value of this vaccine candidate.

When talking about the platforms for the development of innovative vaccines as well as the development of multi-valent vaccines and conjugate vaccines, Dr. Zhu said that CanSinoBIO has built five such platforms and a highly competitive pipeline, including multiple vaccine candidates targeting 10-plus indications like meningitis, pneumonia, DPT, shingles, and tuberculosis.

Dr Zhu emphasized the company has developed a comprehensive strategy to combat pneumonia-related illness. He said that CanSinoBIO has laid a solid foundation for the subsequent development of those candidates and their launch in overseas markets with its unique vectors and animal component free media (ACFM). The company is committed to developing pneumococcal vaccines, especially higher-valency serotype vaccines to improve the effectiveness of vaccines.

In the future, CanSinoBIO will continue to drive the innovation and development of vaccines with a global vision by enhancing collaboration with international partners, and contribute more to public health around the world.

About PBPV

PBPV is a globally innovative pneumococcal vaccine candidate. Unlike the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV23) and the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13), PBPV is not serotype-dependent. It mainly adopts antigens that are based on the pneumococcal surface protein A or PspA, which is a highly-conserved protein expressed by virtually all pneumococci. Compared with currently marketed PPV23 and PCV13, PBPV has broader coverage (at least 98% coverage of pneumococcal strains), which can effectively prevent serotype replacement. Meanwhile, this product has a simpler production process than polysaccharide vaccines and conjugate vaccines, facilitating scale-up and quality control.

About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSino Biologics Inc. (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to providing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vaccines for global public health security. It possesses five integrated platform technologies upon which the company has established a rich portfolio of a pipeline products preventing more than 10 diseases, including the Aisa’s first and only vaccine for Ebola virus disease Ad5-EBOV, the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) Convidecia® approved in over 10 countries and granted EUL by the WHO, the Asia’s first Group ACYW135 Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) Menhycia® and the Group A and Group C Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) Menphecia® approved by NMPA in China. The world’s first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine Convidecia Air® has been approved as a booster dose in China, Morocco, and Indonesia. Additional information can be found online at www.cansinotech.com.

