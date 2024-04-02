Celigo Ranked No. 1 iPaaS Solution in G2’s 2024 Spring Report

World’s Largest and Most Trusted Software Marketplace Ranks Celigo Top Choice Among 236 Companies in Grid® Spring Report for iPaaS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation—Celigo, the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business and IT users, today announced it has been named the No. 1-ranked iPaaS solution in G2’s 2024 Spring Grid ® Report for iPaaS. Celigo was recognized as the top iPaaS solution based on customer satisfaction, market presence and feedback gathered in more than 450 verified reviews.





G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people rely on the peer-to-peer review site each year to inform their software purchasing decisions. G2 users ranked Celigo first out of 236 iPaaS solutions for its superior user experience, real-time integration capabilities, comprehensive pre-built connectors and robust multi-tenant architecture.

“Being named the iPaaS leader by G2 is a direct reflection of our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Jan Arendtsz, CEO and founder of Celigo. “This approach has driven our organizational vision and enabled Celigo to establish itself as a true leader in the integration space. There is no better validation of our work than having customers confirm our approach to helping their businesses grow.”

Celigo was awarded more than 25 leader badges from G2 in its 2024 spring reports, including Most Likely to Recommend, Best Relationship, Momentum and Results. In addition to its recognition from G2, Celigo was recently named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant® for iPaaS and a Customer’s Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Integration Platform as a Service.

Celigo provides a single, AI-enabled platform for integration and business process automation, allowing technical and business users to drive transformation at scale. Its commitment to an approachable, easy-to-use, and personalized experience for both business users and developers provides faster time to value and efficiencies across the business.

Download the full report to learn more about why Celigo is the No. 1 iPaaS platform on G2.

About Celigo

Celigo is a modern integration and automation platform (iPaaS) on a mission to simplify how companies integrate, automate, and optimize processes. The Celigo platform uses AI and prebuilt integrations to keep mission-critical processes running smoothly, making it incomparably easier to maintain than other solutions. Loved by business users and developers alike, Celigo is a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, a 2024 Gartner Customer Choice for iPaaS, a G2 iPaaS Leader, and a recognized leader in AI.

For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Media

Geoff Lopes



fama PR for Celigo



Celigo@famapr.com