CertiK Releases Hack3d: The Web3 Security Report for Q1 2024

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CertiK, the industry leader in blockchain security, today announced the release of its flagship publication. Hack3d: The Web3 Security Report for Q1 2024 reports on the state of onchain security over the eventful first three months of the year.

Hack3d reports are the most detailed and authoritative security reports in the industry, providing the Web3 community the most comprehensive statistics on onchain hacks, scams, and exploits.

Key highlights from Hack3d Q1 2024 include:

There was a total of $502,522,934 lost across 223 hacks, scams, and exploits in Q1 2024. This represents a 54% increase in value lost compared to Q1 of 2023’s total of $326 million, though a minor 3.8% decrease from Q4’s losses of $522 million.

Despite this increase, this figure represents a slight 3.8% decrease in losses from Q4 2023’s $522 million.

January 2024 saw the highest losses for the quarter, with $193,132,537 lost across 78 incidents.

Private key compromises continue to be the most significant threat, accounting for nearly half of all financial losses ($239 million) from just 26 incidents – or 11.7% of total security incidents.

Ethereum was the most impacted blockchain, with 131 incidents resulting in $139 million in losses.

A total of $77,970,073 was returned, largely from the Munchables incident.

The report also explores the ongoing prevalence of private key compromises, Solidity rounding error exploits, the impact of January’s Bitcoin ETF approvals, major financial institutions moving into onchain finance, and the effects of Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade on Layer 2 scaling solutions.

CertiK’s Hack3d reports go beyond presenting raw data, offering analysis on how these security breaches impact the broader Web3 ecosystem.

“We’re proud to once again release our research to the broader community,” said Prof. Ronghui Gu, co-founder of CertiK. “The first quarter of 2024 has been an extremely eventful and exciting one, and it’s important to reflect on both how far we’ve come and what remains to be addressed when it comes to onchain security.”

Hack3d Q1 2024 is now freely available to read .

Contact:

Elisa Yiting Xu

yiting.xu@certik.com