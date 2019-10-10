Chainsulting Rebrands to softstack: A Web3 Service Partner

Flensburg, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2024) – Chainsulting, a leading innovator in the Web3 space, is excited to announce a major change in its journey: the rebranding to softstack. This rebranding is not just a name change; it represents a pivotal transformation in the company’s identity, reflecting the maturation and expansion of its services. Softstack continues to offer its core services – Web3 software development, cybersecurity and consulting – under a new, unified brand that captures the company’s growth and refined focus: softstack.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://i0.wp.com/itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/207229_pressrelease_rebranding_chainsulting_to_softstack_april_29_2024_550.jpg?w=640&ssl=1

Yannik Heinze and Florian Protschka, Founder of softstack

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/207229_pressrelease_rebranding_chainsulting_to_softstack_april_29_2024_550.jpg

The Vision of softstack

The shift from Chainsulting to softstack is driven by a desire to better reflect the wide and deep knowledge of the company’s offerings and its commitment to being a frontrunner in the Web3 industry. This change is rooted in an extensive understanding of the industry’s dynamics, tailored to meet the evolving needs of clients and to enhance trust and security in Web3 projects. The team at softstack specializes in creating scalable, secure products designed for long-term success, which sets them apart in the realm of emerging technologies. Their approach goes beyond traditional practices, focusing on transparency and ethical decision-making, all aimed at the successful realization of client projects.

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

New Website and Branding

Aligned with the rebranding, the previous Chainsulting website now redirects visitors to the new softstack website. This change invites clients, partners, and industry peers to explore the range of services offered and the company’s renewed commitment to shaping the future of Web3.

About softstack

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Founded in 2017 by Yannik Heinze and Florian Protschka, when blockchain was still in its infancy, softstack (formerly Chainsulting) quickly rose to prominence as a specialist in software development, cybersecurity, and consulting. With a strong foundation in blockchain technology and a clear vision for the future, the company has expanded its team to 15 highly skilled professionals.

In 2018, it officially opened its first office within a startup accelerator, Wireg, located in Flensburg, Germany. Nowadays, the company is still headquartered in Flensburg, with its office space at the town’s harbor.

Softstack remains dedicated to innovation and excellence, making it a trusted partner across various industries. As the company continues to assist its clients in navigating the future of Web3, its commitment to growth and excellence remains unwavering.

For further information, please contact:

Yannik Heinze
CEO at softstack
y.heinze@softstack.io

softstack GmbH
Schiffbrückstraße 8, 24937 Flensburg
Germany
www.softstack.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207229

Related Stories

Blue Horizon Announces Delay in Filing of Its Audited Financial Statements

Plurilock Security Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

ICEsoft Releases 2023 Financial Results

EarthLabs Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

Justera Addresses Delay on Annual Filings

CEO.CA’s Inside the Boardroom: Latest Updates From Dolly Varden Silver and Argentina Lithium & Energy

You may have missed

Blue Horizon Announces Delay in Filing of Its Audited Financial Statements

Plurilock Security Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

ICEsoft Releases 2023 Financial Results

EarthLabs Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

Justera Addresses Delay on Annual Filings

error: Content is protected !!