Citizens Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its first quarter 2024 earnings on April 17, 2024. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:


Time:

  
9:00 am (ET)
 

Dial-in:

  

Individuals may call in by dialing 877-692-8955, conference ID 7141414
 
Webcast/Presentation:

  

The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.
 

Replay Information:

  
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on April 17 through May 17, 2024. Please dial 866-207-1041 and enter access code 4035711. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and more than 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR

Contacts

Media: Peter Lucht — 781.655.2289

Investors: Kristin Silberberg — 203.900.6854

