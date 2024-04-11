Coloured Ties Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2024) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) (“CTI” or the “Company“), an investment company focused on business incubation and opportunities that disrupt their industry, is pleased to announce that it entered into a service agreement dated November 1, 2023 (the “Maximus Agreement”) with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. owner of Pinnacledigest.com. Maximus produced, edited and distributed via Pinnacle Digest’s weekly email newsletter, Instagram feed and YouTube channel, two 45-60 second videos (the “Content”) intended to explain the Company’s developments as well as the happenings within its related industry. Additionally, all of the Company’s news releases during the term of the marketing program were featured in Pinnacle Digest’s weekly email newsletter. Maximus and its principals are arm’s length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer

kal@bullruncapital.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204938