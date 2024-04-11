Coloured Ties Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2024) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) (“CTI” or the “Company“), an investment company focused on business incubation and opportunities that disrupt their industry, is pleased to announce that it entered into a service agreement dated November 1, 2023 (the “Maximus Agreement”) with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. owner of Pinnacledigest.com. Maximus produced, edited and distributed via Pinnacle Digest’s weekly email newsletter, Instagram feed and YouTube channel, two 45-60 second videos (the “Content”) intended to explain the Company’s developments as well as the happenings within its related industry. Additionally, all of the Company’s news releases during the term of the marketing program were featured in Pinnacle Digest’s weekly email newsletter. Maximus and its principals are arm’s length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.
Kal Malhi  Chief Executive Officer
kal@bullruncapital.ca

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204938

Related Stories

ShareInvestor celebrates 25th anniversary; Holding company rebrands as AlphaInvest

Andy Cheung Unites Former Binance, OKX, Celsius, Betfair Veterans to Launch AI-Powered Prediction Market

Pandora Cloud Enters Partnership Agreement with Canoja Technologies

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Hillcrest Engages with Powertech Labs for Grid Inverter Testing and Provides Additional Shareholder Updates

Fineqia Invests in Valuex Portfolio of Companies; to Be Included in Glass Ventures Fund Portfolio

You may have missed

ShareInvestor celebrates 25th anniversary; Holding company rebrands as AlphaInvest

Andy Cheung Unites Former Binance, OKX, Celsius, Betfair Veterans to Launch AI-Powered Prediction Market

Pandora Cloud Enters Partnership Agreement with Canoja Technologies

Coloured Ties Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

error: Content is protected !!