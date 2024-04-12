Coloured Ties Clarifies Engagement of IR Provider

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2024) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) (“CTI” or the “Company“), an investment company focused on business incubation and opportunities that disrupt their industry, further to the TSX Venture Exchange’s request, would like to clarify its November 2, 2023 and April 10, 2024 press release that the service agreement dated November 1, 2023 with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. was for a term of 12 months ending October 31, 2024 and a payment of $65,000 plus GST was paid upfront.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.
Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer
kal@bullruncapital.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205101

