Commercial Integrator Expo and IMCCA Strengthen Partnership for Unified Communications Programming

Commercial Integrator Expo and IMCCA join forces for unified communications and hybrid office educational programming at Commercial Integrator Expo 2024

New York, NY (April 17, 2024) – Commercial Integrator Expo, a full-featured exposition and conference addressing the needs of today’s fixed installation audiovisual systems professionals and technology managers, announces a renewed partnership with the Interactive Multimedia & Collaborative Communications Alliance (IMCCA) as a supporting organization for Commercial Integrator Expo 2024.

Unified communications technology serves as the backbone for hybrid and remote work, offering dependable and smooth communication and collaboration experiences. To address the growing demand for robust solutions in this space, Commercial Integrator Expo and IMCCA have forged a strategic partnership. Recognized as the leading voice in the unified communications and collaboration industry, IMCCA will bring its wealth of expertise, subject matter experts and interactive demonstrations to enrich the experience at Commercial Integrator Expo. IMCCA is set to reintroduce its sessions on work-from-home (WFH) and hybrid office technology applications, featured on the Smart Stage and Commercial Integrator Expo Stage.

As part of the Commercial Integrator Expo Conference, IMCCA will curate an extensive track of educational sessions focusing on unified communications and collaboration technologies. These sessions will delve into applications, trends and case studies, offering valuable insights to attendees. It’s a dynamic collaboration that promises to be a highlight of Commercial Integrator Expo, offering attendees a comprehensive view of the evolving landscape in unified communications and collaboration.

“The significance of unified communications and collaboration technologies has grown exponentially, serving as vital tools to bridge residential, office and learning spaces,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president and show director, CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo and KBIS, Emerald. “In the new landscape of hybrid workplaces, where professionals and students continue to utilize home offices and flexible workspaces, the role of these technologies remains paramount. We are excited to continue our partnership with IMCCA to deliver education, insights and opportunities for integration professionals, designers, architects, and technology managers, to address the ongoing industry need for effective hybrid and remote work solutions.”

“Unified communications and collaboration technologies have grown in importance to both enterprise and residential users, with the line between the two blurring more every day,” said David Danto, director of emerging technologies for IMCCA. “Add to that the emergence of AI assistants in UC&C platforms and the need to be up to speed becomes that much more essential for commercial and residential integrators.”

IMCCA is set to present a “State of the Collaboration Industry” session on the Smart Stage, shedding light on trends shaping the future of remote and hybrid workplace technologies. Additionally, the Commercial Integrator Expo Conference will encompass educational content covering best practices, trends and solutions for commercial AV project design and systems installation, vertical market case studies and opportunities for peer networking. The full conference schedule and additional programming details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Commercial Integrator Expo 2024, which will be co-located with CEDIA Expo 2024, will take place September 4–7, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.

To learn more about Commercial Integrator Expo, please visit expo.commercialintegrator.com. Keep up with the latest news from Commercial Integrator Expo on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Emerald

Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more information, please visit: www.emeraldx.com

About IMCCA

IMCCA is a not-for-profit user application and industry focused association with membership comprised of service and product providers, consultants, and users. Members benefit from the understanding and the use of various interactive and collaborative communications technologies in their professional and everyday lives. For more information, please visit IMCCA.org.

Media Contact:

Morgan Lawrence, APR, Director of Communications

THE rAVe Agency

Mobile: (419) 631-8052

Email: morgan@theraveagency.com

www.theraveagency.com