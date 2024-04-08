Data I/O Announces Major Milestone with 500th PSV System Sale Ahead of IPC APEX Expo

Demonstrating innovative programming and security provisioning solutions at IPC APEX Expo, Data I/O highlights its advancements for electronics manufacturing

PSV family recognized as the most successful automated programming system in the industry

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announced the Company has achieved a major milestone with the sale of the 500th PSV automated programming system. This milestone is a testament to Data I/O’s continued innovation, investment, and leadership in programming technology for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets and signifies the PSV family as the most successful automated programming system in the industry. Demonstrations of the PSV family will be available in Data I/O’s booth #3107 at the upcoming IPC APEX Expo in Anaheim, California from April 9th – 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center.





Over the past decade, the PSV family has grown to include the PSV7000, PSV5000, PSV3500, and PSV2800 automated programming systems, which have been further enhanced through the SentriX® security provisioning platform. With system deployments on five continents, and to over one hundred unique customers, the PSV installed base has the capacity to program over 1.5 billion semiconductor devices per year. The strong global demand for the PSV family is reflected in the partnership Data I/O has with its customers and the Company’s continuous innovation strategy to extend the platform to meet its customers’ evolving programming requirements for new device technology, security, and connectivity. As a result, the PSV family is the industry standard for device programming and the trusted supplier to eighteen of the top twenty automotive electronics suppliers worldwide.

“Rapidly changing silicon technology, growing file sizes, increasing security requirements, and the connected smart factory create unique programming challenges for electronics manufacturers, threatening their ability to keep up with production demands. Our customers need a trusted programming platform that can grow and meet their ever-changing requirements. The PSV family helps them address these challenges,” said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO at Data I/O Corporation. “Data I/O’s dedication to continuous innovation enables our customers to maximize their programming performance to meet these ever-increasing production requirements. Because of our substantial, ongoing investment and our upgrade strategy for PSV systems in the field, customers can leverage their existing Data I/O programming technology for years to come to achieve the lowest total cost of ownership.”

Data I/O to demonstrate the PSV family with security provisioning solutions for the connected factory at the IPC APEX Expo 2024

Data I/O will demonstrate the latest advancements to the PSV7000 and PSV3500 automated programming systems, Lumen®X with VerifyBoostTM, ConneX service software, and SentriX security provisioning platform in Data I/O’s booth #3107 at the IPC APEX Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center from April 9th – April 11th.

Data I/O’s PSV7000 is the premier automated programming solution designed for high-speed scalable production. The PSV3500 offers a cost-effective entry point for customers new to automated programming and is ideal for low volume/high mix production environments.

LumenX with VerifyBoost delivers rapid verify speeds up to 750 MBps for the programming of UFS devices while achieving a 64% improvement in programming performance. The combination of the scalability of the PSV system and LumenX with VerifyBoost maximizes production throughput for customers programming large file sizes and UFS devices.

ConneX service software enables integration between a PSV system and a factory application for two-way communication via MQTT and GraphQL APIs to optimize the electronics manufacturing process and improve quality and traceability. Data I/O will demonstrate the power of ConneX and show how customers can accelerate the integration of the PSV into a factory system by accessing the MQTT and Graph QL sample code on GitHub.

SentriX is the industry’s most flexible security deployment platform for deploying robust hardware-based security for automotive and IoT applications. SentriX simplifies the security provisioning process by delivering pre-defined use cases and custom provisioning flows via SentriX Product Creator. With the addition of new key wrapping capabilities, SentriX now supports even more key management options providing more flexibility to OEMs and electronic manufacturers. The PSV7000 and PSV5000 can be upgraded to support SentriX.

Customers attending the IPC APEX Expo in Anaheim, California can visit Data I/O’s booth in booth #3107 to see these live product demonstrations.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

