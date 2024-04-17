Definitive Healthcare introduces Carevoyance sales enablement solution for medtech industry

Medtech commercial teams can now solve frontline sales challenges with exceptional data and streamlined workflows

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the launch of Carevoyance, an innovative sales enablement solution tailored for medtech organizations. Acquired by Definitive Healthcare in January 2024, Carevoyance tackles frontline sales challenges head-on. It’s a powerful sales acceleration engine that enables medical technology sales and marketing teams to streamline time-consuming tasks, including sifting through data to identify target markets, researching potential customers, and automating reports for strategic sales conversations. This translates to faster sales cycles, more targeted outreach, and ultimately, getting life-saving devices to patients more quickly.

“Carevoyance is a leap forward in how we solve our customers’ commercialization needs. The solution combines our comprehensive data with a powerful workflow that will supercharge the sales teams of our extensive medtech customer base,” said Jason Krantz, founder and interim CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Carevoyance can help our customers grow more quickly by delivering highly customized data to their sales teams to help them build meaningful, value-add relationships with physicians and healthcare organizations.”

By transforming billions of all-payor claims and other healthcare data into clear insights, the solution enables commercial teams to know exactly where to focus their efforts. With its user-friendly interface, Carevoyance makes it easier to target the right healthcare providers and care sites, plan sales territories effectively, and have strategic conversations with high-potential customers by equipping sales and marketing teams with:

Highly customizable patient cohorts using any combination of inclusion, exclusion, or time-based criteria for diagnosis or procedures

Capability to target healthcare providers or healthcare organizations based on specific criteria and understand their patient panel, affiliations, referral patterns, and payments

Targeted sales enablement through automated report creation to support strategic sales conversations

Additionally, Carevoyance enables teams to track sales engagements, allowing for agile adjustments and informed decision-making throughout the entire sales cycle.

“Carevoyance has enhanced our sales approach by delivering deep insights that help us make smarter decisions while streamlining our workflows. The precise segmentation and territory alignment features, along with physician and organization profiles, have been game-changers for our sales teams. With the ability to easily track sales activities and access intelligence using Carevoyance, we can find and engage the right providers faster, expediting the path of our devices to patients,” said Dakota Fog, senior marketing manager at GT Medical.

“We’re excited to introduce a powerful new solution that helps our customers bring their devices to market faster and more effectively,” said Julie Gervais, vice president of product at Definitive Healthcare. “With Carevoyance’s robust sales and marketing capabilities, our users can now gain the vital intelligence they need to sell confidently and with precision, enabling faster device adoption and accelerated growth.”

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

