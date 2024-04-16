Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2024) – Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended February 29, 2024.

“Following substantial investments to elevate our product development processes in the latter half of the previous year, we are now bolstering our marketing efforts to harmonize with our product and business development strategies,” stated Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. “During the initial months of fiscal 2024, we’ve observed significant growth, particularly within the independent record label sector, culminating in an overall growth rate of approximately 10%. Our focus remains on achieving even greater revenue growth through these strategic investments in marketing and product development, strategically positioned to fuel our expansion into new markets.”

Financial Highlights

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023

  • Currency adjusted revenue grew by 9.0% (9.7% unadjusted)
  • Independent record label revenue saw a 10.3% increase globally
  • Adjusted EBITDA -$0.05 million

During the second quarter of the fiscal 2024, under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 137,300 shares for a total cost of $0.14 million.

FY2024 vs FY2023

  • Currency adjusted revenue grew by 9.9% (11.5% unadjusted)
  • Independent record label revenue saw a 15.6% increase globally
  • Adjusted EBITDA $0.3 million
During the first half of the fiscal 2024, under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 309,300 shares for a total cost of $0.31 million.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended February 29, 2024.

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:
https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees’ microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in verbal questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:
Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers
Webinar ID: 835 2205 8363

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access to the webinar video stream and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended
  February 29, 2024   February 28, 2023   February 29, 2024   February 28, 2023  
Service revenue $ 986,338 $ 899,042 $ 2,141,140 $ 1,919,779
       
Cost of revenue        
     Hosting costs 32,383 25,526 60,656 53,485
     Internal engineering support 12,926 12,883 29,996 25,453
     Customer support 73,247 73,008 169,975 144,236
     Third-party and transactions costs   16,790   15,177   38,137   32,867  
  135,346   126,594   298,764   256,041  
Gross margin 850,992 772,448 1,842,376 1,663,738
86.3% 85.9% 86.0% 86.7%
Operating expenses      
     General and administrative 205,255 175,345 353,147 338,406
     Sales and marketing 285,001 258,300 500,858 432,526
     Product development 419,183 312,904 727,730 576,330
     Depreciation and amortization     87,026     35,952     168,124     72,331  
    996,465     782,501     1,749,859     1,419,593  
Income (loss) from operations (145,473 ) (10,053 ) 92,517 244,145
       
Other income        
     Interest and other income     15,461     8,777     26,987     16,445  
Net income (loss) before income tax $ (130,012 ) $ (1,276 ) $ 119,504 $ 260,590
     Current income tax expense                 (3,600 )
Net income (loss) $ (130,012 ) $ (1,276 ) $ 119,504 $ 256,990
     Foreign currency translation adjustments     2,341     (18,922 )   (10,351 )   (111,406 )
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (127,671 ) $ (20,198 ) $ 109,153 $ 145,584
       
Net income (loss) per common share        
     Basic and diluted $   (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01   $ 0.03  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
     Basic 9,842,720 10,122,261 9,926,627 10,122,261
     Diluted 10,107,554 10,122,261 10,191,461 10,122,261
       

 

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    February 29,
2024 		  August 31,
2023 		 
(unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,539,685 $ 2,002,769
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $38,436
(August 31, 2023 – $41,331)		 634,465 432,501
Other receivables 63,750 58,519
Prepaid expenses 40,297 72,014
Deposits     32,174     32,214  
Total current assets 2,310,371 2,598,017
   
Property and equipment, net 531,853 642,207
Intangible assets, net 872,752 645,474  
Total assets $   3,714,976   $ 3,885,698  
   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current    
Accounts payable $ 101,067 $ 110,203
Accrued liabilities 294,031 267,144
Deferred revenue     19,304     34,710  
Total current liabilities     414,402     412,057  
Total liabilities     414,402     412,057  
   
Commitments and contingencies
   
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.
Issued and outstanding – 9,787,310 shares (August 31, 2023 – 10,096,610 shares)		 9,787 10,096
Additional paid-in capital 8,960,760 9,242,671
Accumulated deficit (5,184,863 ) (5,304,367 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (485,110 )   (474,759 )
Total stockholders’ equity     3,300,574     3,473,641  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $   3,714,976   $ 3,885,698  

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205391

