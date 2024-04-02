Dexian Hires New CFO and Adds COO Position to Further Strengthen Leadership Team

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dexian, a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions, today announced that it has hired finance veteran Chris Conover as its new Chief Financial Officer and promoted Tara Winn, longtime senior Dexian leader, to Chief Operating Officer. These key roles will further strengthen the company’s leadership team and help sustain Dexian’s global growth.





“I am committed to creating a high-performance culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and compassion, and I have been looking for leaders who reflect our core values and share our vision for the future,” said Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO. “I am happy to say that Chris and Tara are those leaders and will fortify our leadership team and help guide us on our path forward.”

Conover is a proven financial leader with hands-on experience consolidating financial operations in multi-brand, geographically dispersed organizations. His early career included auditing and management positions with Dannible & McKee, LLP, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. From there, he moved into a position with River House 11900, LLC, as Controller, before elevating to the CFO position with publicly traded Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Following this, he gained global experience as a Managing Director with FTI Consulting before moving into the services industry with further CFO positions with HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (Hair Cuttery), and most recently with Lawn & Garden, LLC.

“Chris is an accomplished CFO who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. His strategic vision aligns perfectly with our Dexian goals,” stated Ahmed.

The COO position is a new role on Ahmed’s leadership team. He recognized that the best fit for this spot requires a focus on continuous improvement and operational excellence, as well as an in-depth understanding of the organization, its culture, and its potential.

“There is no better person for COO than Tara,” Ahmed revealed. Winn started with the company in 2009. She began as a recruiter, held a variety of leadership positions, including VP of Field Operations, and most recently served as Chief of Staff. Winn has also been named to Staffing Industry Analysts Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list twice. Ahmed explained that she is an outstanding example of Dexian’s focus on its people and learning and development as one of its fundamental priorities.

“Tara has grown with our organization and has become an influential leader. She has been a stalwart and strategic advisor for me and my team and I am confident that Tara will use her industry experience and insight into our organization to lead us to the future.”

ABOUT DEXIAN:

Dexian is a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions with nearly 12,000 employees and 70 locations worldwide. It is one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S. Dexian was launched in 2023 and created from the combination of DISYS, Signature Consultants, and other strategic acquisitions.

Dexian fuses the best elements of its legacy companies to create a platform that connects talent, technology, and organizations to produce game-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. Dexian’s brands include Dexian DISYS, Dexian Signature Consultants, Dexian Government Solutions, Dexian Talent Development, and Dexian IT Solutions.

