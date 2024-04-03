Discover Tomorrow’s Security Today: Solomon and Iveda Illuminate the Path with Machine Learning at ISC West 2024

MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iveda® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI, is set to co-host two RSVP-only presentations at ISC West 2024 with core technology partner Solomon. Taking place on April 10th, 2024 at 1:00pm and 3:00pm in the meeting room Bassano 2705, space is limited: please RSVP by emailing your name and desired attendance time to rays@solomon-3d.com to secure your spot. Attendees will get hands-on experience, learning how AI can be used today in any operation to enhance safety, productivity, and more.





Join Iveda and Soloman to see how AI models can be trained to automatically detect and alert business leaders of anomalies and threats in real-time. Monitoring and notifying designated personnel for operation-threatening events like oil spills, equipment malfunctions and more, AI-powered technology provides an added layer of protection beyond the human eye. Through real-world demonstrations, attendees will see how AI can enhance human vision when completing technical tasks like electrical wiring, pill sorting, or manufacturing with almost any pre-existing smart device, no new equipment required.

“AI-powered computer vision can assist in nearly any operation,” said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. “These are not futuristic concepts, rather they’re practical applications that can be implemented today using the latest advancements in machine learning and AI. Imagine being able to see in real-time exactly what steps you need to take next when following a procedure, or when something in your field of vision is out of place. Today, with the power of machine learning, we can catch real-world issues early and prevent costly downtime or even environmental damage, all while taking safety to the next level.”

During these presentations, Iveda will feature its cutting-edge vumastAR solution – a powerful AI vision software designed to make day-to-day tasks easier than ever before. With the global machine vision market projected to reach upwards of $16.8 billion by 2030, ISC West attendees will get to experience firsthand the many benefits of AI vision. VumastAR leverages IvedaAI’s advanced video search technology to digitize workflows, taking human capability to new heights, all while delivering valuable insights, minimizing biases, and enhancing decision-making.

“Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, vumastAR is your reliable sidekick, minimizing errors, and turbocharging decision-making, creating a work life that’s easier,” adds Ly. “Our vumastAR users are already experiencing the power of augmented intelligence, combining human and AI capabilities to achieve new levels of operational efficiency and ultimately enhance bottom line results. We’re excited to show ISC attendees how vumastAR can meet their specific needs so they can work smarter, not harder.”

Discover just how accessible improved site security, operational quality, productivity, and accuracy is today with vumastAR. Leveraging pre-existing hardware (including IP camera, AR vision goggles, and Android devices), vumastAR eliminates biases and risks, supporting human staff in precision and safety-critical tasks. The technology can be tailored to meet specific industry or user needs for companies looking to boost productivity and efficiency and accomplish daily tasks with ease and with minimal error.

Attendees are also invited to visit Solomon’s booth (#21133) in the exhibit hall (from April 10th to April 12th) to witness firsthand the groundbreaking technology that is revolutionizing the industry. The booth experience will include interactive games and demonstrations of next-gen rapid machine learning.

Don’t miss your chance to explore the possibilities of vumastAR and discover how it can enhance any business operation: RSVP to rays@solomon-3d.com today.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

About Solomon Technology®

Solomon Technology Corporation, founded in 1973, has rapidly grown to become the innovative leader in 3D vision systems and industrial AI worldwide. The company engineers advanced 3D cameras and industry-leading deep learning software platforms, offering a state-of-the-art suite of AI-powered machine vision solutions to increase productivity and profitability for its customers. With expertise in manufacturing, intralogistics, and inspection, Solomon Technology Corporation is at the forefront of AI and 3D vision applications, including vision-guided robotics, visual inspection, bin picking, machine tending, depalletizing, and empowering frontline workers with the latest in AI-powered AR solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Solomon has an international customer base with offices in North America, Europe, Greater China, and the Asia-Pacific regions, providing comprehensive solutions and support through a global network of system integrators and partners.

