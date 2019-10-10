Eaton to announce first quarter 2024 earnings on April 30, 2024

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce first quarter 2024 earnings on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss first quarter 2024 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.


The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available at the same link.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

Jennifer Tolhurst

Media Relations

+1 (440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com

Yan Jin

Investor Relations

+1 (440) 523-7558

Related Stories

HKTDC Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle open today

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases White Paper on How Organizations Can Improve Workplace Wellness Through Use of a Strategic Framework

Faraday Future Receives Letter from Nasdaq Regarding Form 10-K Filing

Asbury Automotive Announces Chief Legal Officer George Villasana to Retire

Stem Announces Appointment of AI Industry Leader as New Independent Director

reAlpha Tech Corp. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

You may have missed

HKTDC Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle open today

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases White Paper on How Organizations Can Improve Workplace Wellness Through Use of a Strategic Framework

Faraday Future Receives Letter from Nasdaq Regarding Form 10-K Filing

Asbury Automotive Announces Chief Legal Officer George Villasana to Retire

Stem Announces Appointment of AI Industry Leader as New Independent Director

error: Content is protected !!