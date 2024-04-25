Elevate Your Sleep Game This World Health Day with LAC

SINGAPORE, Apr 25, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Despite the well-known importance of sleep for physical and mental well-being, a significant portion of Singaporeans find themselves grappling with chronic sleep deprivation. According to a recent study published by YouGovsg, Singaporeans have been deemed to be the most sleep-deprived globally. Only 1 in 4 Singaporeans have an ideal sleep cycle of 7 hours or more, with insomnia being a highly common sleep disorder that affects up to 15.3% of the local population. This phenomenon has far-reaching implications for individual health, productivity, and overall societal well-being.

LAC understands the importance of the role that sleep plays in our day to day overall wellbeing. In conjunction with World Health Day, LAC is looking to raise awareness among Singaporeans from all walks of life who are struggling with having healthy sleep habits, highlighting the importance of having adequate sleep and how it enhances their overall well-being.

LAC’s TriAction Sleep Formula, formulated with a blend of ingredients such as Valerian Root, Saffron Extract, Magnesium and Melatonin helps to regulate sleep cycle and supports relaxation throughout the entire duration. Unlike conventional sleep aids that offer temporary respite but risk fostering dependency, LAC’s TriAction Sleep Formula harnesses the power of a proprietary blend of ingredients and herbs, offering a non-habit forming solution for those grappling with sleep disturbances. Engineered with triple-layer technology, it ensures both immediate and sustained release, fostering not only relaxation but also an elevated sleep experience.

Insufficient sleep also poses a significant risk of fat accumulation in the liver, a fact often overlooked. Enter LAC’s Liver Protector, meticulously crafted with ingredients drawn from traditional Chinese medicine such as Sanchi and Red Peony Root. The potent elements found in LAC’s Liver Protector aid in detoxifying the body, combating lipid build up and restoring hormonal imbalance, reducing the risk of liver disease that is often associated with poor or inadequate sleep.

