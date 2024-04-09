Enhanced Cessna High-Wing Piston Aircraft Enter into Service Following First Deliveries

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation today announced the entry into service of its enhanced Cessna Skyhawk, Cessna Skylane, Turbo Skylane and Turbo Stationair HD following first deliveries for each aircraft. These latest product investments aim to provide a modern and stylish tone that aligns with the newest Cessna Citation jets, while maintaining the renowned comfort, durability and performance of the iconic Cessna piston lineup.









The Cessna Skyhawk, Skylane, Turbo Skylane and Turbo Stationair HD are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

“These enhancements to the iconic Cessna piston family offer improved comfort, functionality and style,” said Chris Crow, vice president, Piston Sales. “Whether you’re a student pilot or an experienced aviator, the extensive product lineup offers something to meet your needs, elevate your flying adventures and inspire the journey of flight.”

With new features and design elements, the Cessna aircraft continue to be versatile and reliable tools that enable customers to fulfill a wide range of missions. The new interior designs include:

All-new comfortable seats with additional support and padding

Power headset jacks at every seat

A and C USB charging ports at every seat

Sleek, black instrument panels

Thoughtfully placed side and cell phone pockets throughout the aircraft

Integrated overhead air conditioning on equipped aircraft

A new center armrest available on certain models

When it comes to the exterior, owners can select from a variety of new modern exterior schemes to match their preferences.

Textron Aviation’s investment in the Cessna piston aircraft lineup demonstrates the company’s continued enthusiasm and support for pilots worldwide, whether they are pursuing training ambitions or planning their next adventure. The company remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional craftsmanship to the aviation community. The new interior designs will be unveiled at the highly anticipated 2024 SUN ‘n FUN event in Lakeland, Florida.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

