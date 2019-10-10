EPC Power names Jim Fusaro as CEO

Fusaro joins with over 30 years of experience in the solar, semiconductor and advanced materials industries

Founder Devin Dilley will retain the title of President, and assume the role of Chief Product Officer working closely with Fusaro

EPC Power, a leading U.S. provider of high-performance, utility-scale, smart inverters for the solar and storage industries, announced today that Jim Fusaro has been appointed by the Board of Directors and assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer effective April 15, 2024. Fusaro brings deep industry and management experience to lead the company through its next stage of growth, furthering its growing international customer base and expansion into new markets.





“I am thrilled to have Jim join our team; he brings a wealth of experience and has a proven track record of results,” said Devin Dilley, founder, President, and Chief Product Officer. “I look forward to working with Jim to grow EPC into the premier global provider of utility-scale digital power conversion. The proliferation of renewable generation requires new technologies to ensure the stability, security and reliability of our power infrastructure. It’s our mission to lead the charge.”

Fusaro most recently served as CEO and member of the board of Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY). At Array, Fusaro built a culture around profitable growth, customer-focus, results, and innovation, and put in place an experienced leadership team and operating system that accelerated the company’s performance. Prior to joining Array, Fusaro managed large-scale global businesses at Honeywell and Amkor Technology. During his time with Honeywell, Fusaro served as President of Advanced Materials, Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Aerospace, and Vice President & GM of Mechanical Subsystems. Before joining Honeywell, Fusaro was EVP of Assembly & Test at Amkor Technology.

“EPC’s technological approach provides solutions to the immense challenge of modernizing the grid,” said Fusaro. “EPC has a winning culture, a dedicated team, and a portfolio of innovative products. I look forward to working with Devin and the team to continue the journey of transforming the grid.”

To date, EPC Power has delivered globally more than four gigawatts of American made smart inverters, and has more than doubled its production capacity by substantially investing in its Greenville, South Carolina manufacturing facility in 2023.

The utility-scale energy storage sector is projected to grow nearly 20% per year from 2023 to 2030 according to BloombergNEF, and with the substantial production capacity increase and continuous cutting-edge product innovation, EPC Power is positioned to continue to deliver best-in-class power conversion solutions for its customers. EPC Power is equally well positioned to serve the massive and growing solar energy market with the upcoming release of its groundbreaking M Series inverter.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome Jim as CEO of EPC Power. Jim is a technology and market savvy business leader, with a proven track record of delivering results in a broad set of leadership roles. EPC Power is significantly growing in market share with an expanding customer base, and will be the clear front-runner in technology leadership with this next generation of product lines. We are poised to accelerate our global expansion, and I am excited for Jim to lead the company to new growth, new markets, and a new level of global leadership in utility-scale renewable energy technology,” said Paul Nahi, Executive Chairman of the EPC Power Board.

This leadership transition reflects EPC Power’s commitment to continuity, acceleration, and long-term success.

About EPC Power:

EPC Power is a leading provider of smart power conversion solutions, specializing in utility-grade solar and storage inverters, backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and Cleanhill Partners. Proudly 100% made in America, and with a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, EPC Power delivers reliable and scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.epcpower.com.

