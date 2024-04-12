Essent Group Ltd. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for May 3, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2024 results, which will be announced prior to the market open on the same day.


The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company’s earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent’s website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which serves the housing finance industry by offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products and title insurance and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

Contacts

Media Contact
610.230.0556

media@essentgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Stefano

Vice President, Investor Relations

855-809-ESNT

ir@essentgroup.com

