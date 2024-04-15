Experience the Intersection of AI, Networking and Security at Extreme Connect in Fort Worth, Texas, April 22-25, 2024

Discover the latest innovations in networking, be inspired by industry thought leaders, master your skills and learn from industry experts – either virtually or in person

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced that its popular annual user conference, Extreme Connect, will be held at the Omni Fort Worth from April 22-25, 2024. The event will feature exclusive experiences, including live demonstrations, technology and product previews for AI and security, electrifying mainstage presentations and over 30 unique breakout sessions. These sessions will cover the breadth, depth and unique differentiation of Extreme’s portfolio, including what to expect from Wi-Fi 7, the latest in cloud management with AI and how to unify, automate and secure networks with Extreme’s Universal ZTNA and industry-leading network Fabric.





Attendees will also get insights from some of the brightest minds in technology, including:

Amanda Crawford, CIO, State of Texas

Eduardo Kassner, Chief Data Officer and GM for Data & AI, Microsoft

Eric McLaughlin, VP and General Manager of the Wireless Solutions Group, Intel

Joachim De Vos, Managing Partner and Co-Chairman of Living Tomorrow and Founder of TomorrowLab

Alan Weckel, Co-Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group

“The pace of change and advancements in AI, connectivity and security is unparalleled. As organizations increasingly focus on customer value and engagement, the network continues to be the cornerstone of ensuring a secure, intelligent and modern foundation for operations,” said Monica Kumar, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme. “From advanced medical facilities in Belgium to large retailers in the Amazon and remote schools in Texas, Extreme’s network underpins efficiency and enriches experiences. At Extreme Connect, we’ll offer invaluable insights into how AI, networking and security propel organizations forward. The combination of thought-provoking keynotes, real-life customer stories and hands-on training is sure to create inspiration and accelerate expertise.”

Breakout sessions and workshops include:

Empowering Networking Today and Tomorrow: Extreme’s AI Journey



From current implementations optimizing performance and security to a forward-looking glimpse into the transformative potential of GenAI, this session will offer insights into how AI is shaping the networking landscape.

As hybrid work takes on new forms, AI transforms networking and the industry sees more consolidation, customers have new considerations. Join Alan Weckel, co-founder and technology analyst, 650 Group, for an informal conversation on these topics, competitive intelligence and what it all means for an Extreme customer.

Explore the emergence of Wi-Fi 7 as the next significant technological leap forward, promising faster connections and lower latency, even in highly congested environments.

In this session, experts will explore cybersecurity best practices and procedures as well as the technologies used to implement a Zero Trust initiative to help organizations improve their overall security posture.

Green networking has emerged as a critical necessity. This session will delve into an approach that ensures long-term resource availability, lowers operational costs and contributes to a more resilient and sustainable digital ecosystem.

Make sure to check the official event website regularly to stay up to date on all things Connect.

To attend Extreme Connect:

Join us in Fort Worth by registering at bit.ly/ExtremeConnect24

Experience mainstage presentations on April 23 and 24, starting at 9 a.m. CT. April 23: Website, LinkedIn, YouTube April 24: Website, LinkedIn, YouTube

Tune into our virtual news broadcast featuring live interviews from the show on April 23 and 24, starting at 1:30 p.m. CT. April 23: Website, LinkedIn, YouTube April 24: Website, LinkedIn, YouTube



About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

