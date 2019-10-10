ExxonMobil Announces First-Quarter 2024 Results

Generated strong first-quarter earnings of $8.2 billion and $14.7 billion of cash flow from operating activities

Achieved quarterly gross production of more than 600,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in Guyana and reached a final investment decision on the sixth major development

Grew performance chemical sales volumes and delivered record first-quarter refining throughput1 while maintaining excellent turnaround performance

Reduced operated methane emissions intensity by more than 60% since 20162

Investing in technology to extend our reach to new high-value, high-growth markets including advanced recycling, ProxximaTM, carbon materials and direct air capture of carbon dioxide

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced first-quarter 2024 earnings of $8.2 billion, or $2.06 per share assuming dilution. Capital and exploration expenditures were $5.8 billion, consistent with the company’s full-year guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion.

“ Our strategy and focus on execution excellence is creating significant value for society and our shareholders,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“ We delivered a strong quarter with continued growth in advantaged assets, such as Guyana, where production continues at higher-than-expected levels, contributing to historic economic growth for the Guyanese people. In Product Solutions, our strong turnaround performance on cost and schedule helped drive record first-quarter refining throughput1. Looking ahead, we’re making great progress on our plans to grow the earnings power of our existing businesses from investments in advantaged assets and higher-value products, and further reduce structural costs. We are investing in technology to transform the molecules derived from oil and natural gas into products that extend our reach into new, high-value, high-growth markets to capture even greater value from our core competitive advantages.”

1 Highest first-quarter global refinery throughput (2000-2024) since Exxon and Mobil merger in 1999, based on current refinery circuit. 2 Based on year-end 2023 data. 3 Assuming dilution.

Financial Highlights

First-quarter earnings were $8.2 billion versus $11.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Earnings excluding identified items were $8.2 billion compared to $11.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings decreased as industry refining margins and natural gas prices came down from last year’s highs to trade within the ten-year historical range1. Timing effects from unsettled derivative mark-to-market impacts and other primarily non-cash impacts from tax and inventory adjustments as well as divestments contributed to the lower earnings. Strong advantaged volume growth primarily from Guyana and the Beaumont refinery expansion, and structural cost savings helped to offset lower base volumes from divestments, unfavorable entitlements and government-mandated curtailments, and higher expenses from scheduled maintenance.

Achieved $10.1 billion of cumulative Structural Cost Savings versus 2019 with an additional $0.4 billion during the quarter. The company plans to deliver cumulative savings totaling $15 billion through the end of 2027.

Generated strong cash flow from operations of $14.7 billion and free cash flow of $10.1 billion in the first quarter. Shareholder distributions of $6.8 billion in the quarter included $3.8 billion of dividends and $3.0 billion of share repurchases. The share-repurchase program was paused briefly following the Pioneer S-4 filing and resumed after Pioneer’s special shareholder meeting. The annual pace of share repurchases will increase to $20 billion per year after the transaction closes, assuming reasonable market conditions.

The Corporation declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

The company’s debt-to-capital ratio was 16% and the net-debt-to-capital ratio was 3%, reflecting a period-end cash balance of $33.3 billion.

* The earnings factors have been updated to provide additional visibility into drivers of our business results starting this first quarter of 2024. The company evaluates these factors periodically to determine if any enhancements may provide helpful insights to the market. See page 8 for definitions of these new factors. 1 10-year range includes 2010-2019, a representative 10-year business cycle which avoids the extreme outliers in both directions that the market experienced in the past four years.

. EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

Upstream Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) United States 1,054 84 1,632 Non-U.S. 4,606 4,065 4,825 Worldwide 5,660 4,149 6,457 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) United States 1,054 1,573 1,632 Non-U.S. 4,606 4,693 4,983 Worldwide 5,660 6,266 6,615 Production (koebd) 3,784 3,824 3,831

Upstream first-quarter earnings were $5.7 billion, a decrease of $797 million compared to the same quarter last year. The prior-year period was negatively impacted by tax-related identified items. Excluding identified items, earnings decreased $955 million driven by a 32% decrease in natural gas realizations and other primarily non-cash impacts from tax and inventory adjustments as well as divestments. These factors were partially offset by a 4% increase in liquids realizations and less unfavorable timing effects mainly from derivatives mark-to-market impacts. Net production was 47,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day lower than the same quarter last year with the growth in advantaged Guyana volumes more than offsetting the earnings impact from lower base volumes due to divestments, government-mandated curtailments and unfavorable entitlement effects. Excluding the impacts from divestments, entitlements, and government-mandated curtailments, net production grew 77,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day driven by the start-up of the Payara development in Guyana. Payara reached nameplate capacity of 220,000 barrels per day in mid-January, ahead of schedule, demonstrating excellence in project execution and operations.

Compared to the fourth quarter, earnings increased $1.5 billion driven by the absence of identified items of $2.1 billion mainly from the impairment of the idled Santa Ynez Unit assets in California. Earnings excluding identified items decreased from $6.3 billion to $5.7 billion. Advantaged asset volume growth from Guyana provided a partial offset to lower natural gas realizations and lower base volumes due to unfavorable sales timing and entitlement impacts. Net production in the first quarter was 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, a decrease of 40,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day compared to the fourth quarter. Excluding divestments, entitlements and government-mandated curtailments, net production increased 57,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day.

The company announced a final investment decision for the Whiptail development in Guyana. This is the sixth offshore project and is expected to add approximately 250,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day of gross capacity with start-up targeted by year-end 2027. Construction is underway on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels for the Yellowtail and Uaru projects, with Yellowtail anticipated to start production in 2025 and Uaru targeted for 2026. In addition, one new exploration discovery was made this year in the Stabroek block.

In October 2023, ExxonMobil announced an agreement to merge with Pioneer Natural Resources in a $59.5 billion all-stock transaction1. The transaction was approved by Pioneer shareholders. The transaction close is anticipated in the second quarter of 2024, pending regulatory approval.

1 Based on the October 5, 2023 closing price for ExxonMobil shares and the fixed exchange rate of 2.3234 per Pioneer share.

Energy Products Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) United States 836 1,329 1,910 Non-U.S. 540 1,878 2,273 Worldwide 1,376 3,207 4,183 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) United States 836 1,137 1,910 Non-U.S. 540 1,881 2,303 Worldwide 1,376 3,018 4,213 Energy Products Sales (kbd) 5,232 5,357 5,277

Energy Products first-quarter earnings totaled $1.4 billion, a decrease of $2.8 billion compared to the same quarter last year due to weaker industry refining margins and unfavorable timing effects mainly from derivatives mark-to-market impacts. Earnings improvements from the advantaged Beaumont refinery expansion project, as well as structural cost savings, partly offset lower base volumes from divestments and higher scheduled maintenance expenses. Strong turnaround performance reduced labor costs and facility downtime, which helped to mitigate expenses related to the scheduled maintenance.

Compared to the fourth quarter, earnings decreased $1.8 billion driven by timing effects, as well as lower base volumes and higher expenses from scheduled maintenance. Earnings were also reduced by other primarily non-cash effects from tax and inventory adjustments. These factors were partly offset by improved industry refining margins. Absence of fourth-quarter identified items decreased earnings by $189 million.

Chemical Products Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) United States 504 478 324 Non-U.S. 281 (289) 47 Worldwide 785 189 371 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) United States 504 446 324 Non-U.S. 281 131 47 Worldwide 785 577 371 Chemical Products Sales (kt) 5,054 4,776 4,649

Chemical Products earnings were $785 million, an increase of $414 million compared to the same quarter last year. Despite continued bottom-of-cycle conditions, results improved with higher margins due to lower North American feed costs and higher margins from performance chemicals more than offsetting the decline in industry margins for polyethylene and polypropylene. Earnings were further supported by advantaged performance product volumes growth, reflecting advantaged investments including the recent Baytown Chemical Expansion. Base volumes also improved from lower scheduled maintenance and strong reliability during U.S. Gulf Coast weather events.

Compared to the fourth quarter, earnings improved by $596 million. The absence of prior quarter identified items mainly associated with asset impairments and other financial reserves improved earnings by $388 million. Earnings excluding identified items increased $208 million from the fourth quarter driven by higher base volumes and improved margins from strengthening of the North American feed advantage.

Specialty Products Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) United States 404 386 451 Non-U.S. 357 264 323 Worldwide 761 650 774 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) United States 404 374 451 Non-U.S. 357 369 323 Worldwide 761 743 774 Specialty Product Sales (kt) 1,959 1,839 1,940

Specialty Products earnings were $761 million, compared to $774 million in the same quarter last year. Improved finished lubes margins and structural cost savings offset weaker basestock margins and higher base expenses.

Earnings increased $111 million versus the fourth quarter. The absence of identified items in the quarter improved earnings by $93 million. Earnings benefited from stronger finished lubes margins due to lower feed costs and growth in high-value product sales. Seasonally higher base sales volumes and seasonally lower marketing expenses also contributed to the higher earnings. These factors were offset by weaker basestock margins and the absence of favorable year-end inventory impacts.

Corporate and Financing Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) (362) (565) (355) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) (362) (641) (355)

Corporate and Financing reported first-quarter net charges of $362 million, an increase of $7 million from the same quarter last year.

Net charges decreased $203 million versus the fourth quarter driven by lower financing and corporate costs, partly offset by the absence of favorable tax-related identified items.

. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 8,566 8,012 11,843 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 4,812 7,740 4,244 Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 2,008 (2,191) (302) Other (722) 121 556 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 14,664 13,682 16,341 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 703 1,020 854 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP) 15,367 14,702 17,195 Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (2,008) 2,191 302 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 13,359 16,893 17,497

FREE CASH FLOW Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 14,664 13,682 16,341 Additions to property, plant and equipment (5,074) (6,228) (5,412) Additional investments and advances (421) (1,854) (445) Other investing activities including collection of advances 215 1,348 78 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 703 1,020 854 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 10,087 7,968 11,416

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS Dollars in billions (unless otherwise noted) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2023 2023 2024 Components of Operating Costs From ExxonMobil’s Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. GAAP) Production and manufacturing expenses 36.8 36.9 9.4 9.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11.4 9.9 2.4 2.5 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 20.6 4.2 4.8 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.1 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.7 0.2 — Subtotal 69.7 68.9 16.4 16.5 ExxonMobil’s share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP) 9.1 10.5 2.7 2.4 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 79.4 19.1 18.9 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 79.4 19.1 18.9 Less: Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 20.6 4.2 4.8 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.7 0.2 — Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation and depletion) 3.6 3.7 0.8 0.9 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP) 55.0 54.4 13.9 13.2 Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP) 11.0 14.9 4.3 3.4 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) 44.0 39.5 9.6 9.8 Change vs 2019 Change vs 2023 Estimated Cumulative vs 2019 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) -4.5 +0.2 Market +3.6 +0.1 Activity/Other +1.6 +0.5 Structural Cost Savings -9.7 -0.4 -10.1

This press release also references Structural Cost Savings, which describes decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, divestment-related reductions, and other cost-savings measures, that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative Structural Cost Savings totaled $10.1 billion, which included an additional $0.4 billion in the first three months of 2024. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both Structural Cost Savings and other changes in spend, including market factors, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations. Estimates of cumulative annual structural savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural Cost Savings are stewarded internally to support management’s oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation’s efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on April 26, 2024. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

Selected Earnings Factor Definitions

Advantaged volume growth. Earnings impact from change in volume/mix from advantaged assets, strategic projects, and high-value products. See frequently used terms on page 10 for definitions of advantaged assets, strategic projects, and high-value products.

Base volume. Includes all volume/mix factors not included in Advantaged volume growth factor defined above.

Structural cost savings. After-tax earnings effect of Structural Cost Savings as defined on page 7, including cash operating expenses related to divestments that were previously included in “volume/mix” factor.

Expenses. Includes all expenses otherwise not included in other earnings factors.

Timing effects. Timing effects are primarily related to unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) and other earnings impacts driven by timing differences between the settlement of derivatives and their offsetting physical commodity realizations (due to LIFO inventory accounting).

Cautionary Statement

Statements related to future events; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions or plans; and other statements of future events or conditions in this release, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of future carbon capture, transportation and storage, as well as biofuels, hydrogen, direct air capture, and other plans to reduce emissions of ExxonMobil, its affiliates or companies it is seeking to acquire, are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; potential earnings, cash flow, or rate of return; total capital expenditures and mix, including allocations of capital to low carbon investments; realization and maintenance of structural cost reductions and efficiency gains, including the ability to offset inflationary pressure; plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity; ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050, to reach Scope 1 and 2 net zero in Upstream Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2030 and in Pioneer Permian assets by 2035, to eliminate routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, to reach near-zero methane emissions from its operated assets and other methane initiatives, to meet ExxonMobil’s emission reduction goals and plans, divestment and start-up plans, and associated project plans as well as technology advances, including the timing and outcome of projects to capture and store CO2, produce hydrogen, produce biofuels, produce lithium, create new advanced carbon materials, and use plastic waste as feedstock for advanced recycling; changes in law, taxes, or regulation including environmental and tax regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits and certifications; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; future debt levels and credit ratings; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities and returns; resource recoveries and production rates; and planned Pioneer and Denbury integrated benefits, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations that impact prices and differentials for our products; government policies supporting lower carbon and new market investment opportunities such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act or policies limiting the attractiveness of future investment such as the additional European taxes on the energy sector and unequal support for different methods of emissions reduction; variable impacts of trading activities on our margins and results each quarter; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including final agreed terms and conditions; the ability to access debt markets; the ultimate impacts of public health crises, including the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance, including variability and timing factors applicable to unconventional resources; the level and outcome of exploration projects and decisions to invest in future reserves; timely completion of development and other construction projects; final management approval of future projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects as approved; government regulation of our growth opportunities; war, civil unrest, attacks against the company or industry and other political or security disturbances; expropriations, seizure, or capacity, insurance or shipping limitations by foreign governments or laws; opportunities for potential acquisitions, investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including timely regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil’s 2023 Form 10-K.

Actions needed to advance ExxonMobil’s 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on the Company’s Global Outlook research and publication. The Outlook is reflective of the existing global policy environment and an assumption of increasing policy stringency and technology improvement to 2050. However, the Global Outlook does not attempt to project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or ExxonMobil, to meet net zero by 2050.

Contacts

Media Relations 737-272-1452

