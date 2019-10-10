Fastwyre Broadband Begins Its Initial Investment in Central Alabama Bringing Its Fiber Optic Network to the Region

MOUNDVILLE, Ala., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fastwyre Broadband, a premier provider of affordable, reliable high-speed internet delivered through a state-of-the-art, fiber-optic network in communities across America, is bringing one of the fastest internet experiences to the historically underserved region of Central Alabama. This region will now enjoy greater speed and service options, which is on par with larger metropolitan cities.

Fastwyre is investing in upgrades to its network and service reliability, delivering unparalleled connectivity across its footprint and within this region. Fastwyre has a deep-rooted history in Central Alabama as it previously operated as Moundville Communications, which was founded nearly a century ago. The company has evolved into Fastwyre Broadband, and it is committed to revolutionizing internet accessibility. The Moundville region will enjoy faster internet speeds from 1 gigabit per second with future plans of up to 10 gigabits per second.

“Over the near-term future, we will launch high-speed internet in addition to phone, TV and business services within the Moundville region. We are now bringing our expertise in building and managing robust fiber networks to the next level with the latest technology, which will deliver top-tier connectivity to Moundville and Central Alabama residents and businesses,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “Building on our company’s deep roots, our connection to Moundville and Central Alabama drives our investment to better serve residents and contribute to the growth of businesses. Our customers rely on the internet every day for work and play. Having access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet will empower our customers now and into the future.”

Fastwyre’s network expansion will deploy a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure. The network upgrades will begin in early May and are expected to be completed by the end of June. “Our network enables residents and businesses to experience equally fast uploads and downloads when streaming video or sharing multimedia files,” says Cory Hodge, Market Manager of Fastwyre’s Central Alabama region. “Our network speeds will create an exceptional experience for our customers with virtual learning, agricultural technology, telehealth, e-commerce, and entertainment at very affordable rates – from as low as $34.99 per month with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second.”

Community is at the heart of Fastwyre’s mission, and many Fastwyre employees are long-time residents, living and working in the Moundville area. “We are from Moundville, for Moundville and deeply committed to giving back to the areas we live in and serve. We strive to be an integral part of the community through not only delivering high-quality communication services, but by also supporting our communities with involvement in activities and sponsorships,” added Hodge. “Our commitment is to make a positive impact on those we serve to ensure our communities continue to thrive.”

Fastwyre customers enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds which enable equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content.

Reliable, high-speed, high-quality connections that allow streaming on multiple devices.

No data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low latency to ensure high-speed performance.

To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit fastwyre.com/moundvilleforthewin.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, residents and business owners may call its customer service line at 833-463-FAST or visit the website at www.fastwyre.com.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network as it embarks on an accelerated growth trajectory. Fastwyre entered the Alabama market with its purchase of Moundville Communications in early 2023 and has plans to expand its best-in-class fiber optic network within Alabama. Beyond Alabama, Fastwyre operates in Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services, delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com.

