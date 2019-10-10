FendX Announces Corporate Update

Oakville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2024) – FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the “Company” or “FendX“) a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings, announces it has renewed its investor relations services agreement with IR Labs Inc. (“IR Labs“).

Pursuant to the agreement with IR Labs dated April 18, 2024, IR Labs has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for monthly fee of $11,500. The services include development and management of PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations. The term of the IR Labs agreement is for a period of twelve months ending April 17, 2025, subject to a 30 day early termination provision. IR Labs and its principals are arm’s length to the Company. IR Labs contact information is as follows: 2-21102 76 Avenue, Langley BC V2Y 4K7, attention: Alyssa Barry, email alyssa@irlabs.ca, telephone: 604-997-0965.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people’s lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP™ film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/

