FICO Partner Awards Showcase Game-Changing Innovators Worldwide

AWS, Dock, Fiserv, Infosys, TCS, Teradata and TSYS apply FICO analytics and decision management technology to advance customer centricity, fight fraud and streamline operations

Today at FICO® World, the industry’s leading analytic and AI event, global analytics software leader FICO recognized seven of its partners that are transforming the way their industries operate using FICO analytics and decision management technology. From system integrators to OEMs, these world-class firms deploy FICO solutions and technology to help businesses worldwide fight fraud, improve customer centricity, increase market agility, manage risk and modernize their infrastructure. The winners were chosen by FICO experts based on strategic impact, growth strategy, innovation and excellence.

Dock won the International Markets award. Dock is a global technology company for payments and banking that enables customers of any size, industry, or segment to easily offer financial services to their consumers. Through FICO solutions (FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager and FICO® Customer Communication Services), Dock allows its clients to prevent more than USD$71 million a month in fraudulent transactions across Latin America.

TSYS received the Innovation award. A leading payments technology company and longtime partner with FICO, TSYS has engaged with FICO on cloud deployments through SaaS platforms such as FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO® Fraud Predictor, and FICO® Strategy Director. This collaboration enhances performance efficiency, improves customer relationship optimization and helps hundreds of customers mitigate fraud and risk. Migrating card issuers to the FICO SaaS deployment streamlines operations, reducing the demand for technological resources, accelerating the time to market for new models, and enabling real-time FICO fraud scoring.

Fiserv received the Global Financial Services award. As a global technology leader, Fiserv has worked with FICO for decades to bring leading fraud, decisioning and communications capabilities to support their wide array of credit, debit card and payment use cases for multiple end clients worldwide. Today, Fiserv is adopting the latest FICO technologies, attracting new end clients, and expanding to new high-growth regions.

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) received the Global System Integrator award. TCS’ deep domain expertise combined with FICO® Platform technology enables businesses across industry verticals to drive faster, smarter and more profitable decisions at unprecedented scale and speed. FICO and TCS have a robust leadership governance model established across geographies for banking, financial services, telecommunications, media and information services industries. TCS has also established a dedicated FICO Center of Excellence to develop innovative use cases that drive value for its customers such as truck roll optimization, telecommunications churn risk and more.

Infosys received the Early Achiever award as a new partner. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, launched “Decisioning-as-a-Service,” powered by FICO, and the Infosys Fraud Management Studio (IFMS), powered by FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager. Infosys is building FICO Centers of Excellence and providing multi-solution support for customers worldwide.

Teradata was named Tech Partner of the Year. Together, Teradata and FICO create a seamless environment for data, analytics, insights and operationalization. By leveraging the combination of the two firms’ solution platforms, clients can quickly operationalize analytic models, including for AI, reusing the same data pipeline for low latency, high-value insights and improved business outcomes. FICO and Teradata have designed a fraud solution for banking, with a specific focus on real-time payments that can help stop the rise in scams and payment fraud.

AWS received the Global Partner of the Year award. FICO Platform leverages AWS’s cloud capabilities, including AI and machine learning in locations/regions worldwide. In addition, FICO partners with AWS to deliver solutions and support customers around the world. FICO optimization technology is embedded in AWS solutions such as Amazon Connect (Contact Center), and the two firms are working on new solutions that drive innovation for our mutual customers together.

“FICO partners with dozens of industry leaders worldwide that create transformative value for businesses and their customers,” said Alexandre Graff, global head of Partners & Alliances for FICO. “We are proud to recognize these seven innovators that are leading what we call the Intelligence Revolution. Together, we are helping businesses worldwide build trust with consumers, outpace the competition and improve the bottom line.”

