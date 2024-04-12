Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar Joins Tim Draper on Meet the Drapers Competition Jury

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2024) – Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC Pink: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA), a digital asset and fintech investment business, is pleased to announce that its CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar will represent Glass Ventures, the VC arm of Fineqia in formation, on the jury panel for the Meet the Drapers startup competition. This renowned competition, featuring a $10 million prize pool, focuses on blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and emerging technologies, with notable investor Tim Draper among its distinguished jury members.

The Meet the Drapers show reaches more than 330 million households in 15 countries via online streaming, and 30 million viewers via TV broadcasts. Bundeep’s participation as a judge is alongside Tim Draper and Gaurav Dubey of InfotechHub and TDeFi. With $12 million won so far by start-ups across 15 countries and $1 million top prize, the competition signifies Draper’s commitment to entrepreneurs and innovation worldwide.

The Meet the Drapers competition will take place on April 11 at 5:40 PM CET on the grand stage of Carousel du Louvre Master Stage, as part of Paris Blockchain Week (PBW). More than 800 applicants pitched to investors at various events held during PBW. PBW will culminate in a showcase of innovation of the top four finalists who will present at the Meet the Drapers show. Companies such as AWS, Binance, Consensys, Google, Lightspeed, Pitchbook, and XRPL, have partnered with PBW to support start-ups pitching to investors.

“We are incredibly proud to have Bundeep’s expertise and leadership on the Meet the Drapers Startup Competition jury,” said Martin Graham, Chairman of Fineqia. “His participation reflects his significant impact in the digital asset industry, and we are confident that his contributions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of finance.”

This engagement reflects Fineqia’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in the global startup ecosystem.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia’s portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia’s VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

